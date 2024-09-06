Media personality TIma Kumkum got many people questioning the purpose of her trip to the US after sharing pictures on social media

In the pictures were her parents welcoming her to the US at the airport and her showing off her luggage and stylish outfit

Many people alleged that she was pregnant and was in the US to give birth and get an American passport for her child

Seasoned Ghanaian media personality Tima Kumkum flew to the US for vacation and shared memorable pictures on her social media pages.

Tima KumKum flies to the US for vacation. Image Credit: @iamtimakumkum

Source: Instagram

Tima Kumkum flies to the US

The Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) presenter took to her Instagram page to share memorable pictures she captured at the John F Kennedy International Airport.

The carousel post included pictures of her with her huge suitcases, her US-based parents, and other relatives welcoming her into the country.

In the caption, Tima Kumkum expressed excitement as she noted that she was in the US. She announced that she was on a brief break from work and elated to explore the US.

"My people keep watching @adomtv and listen to @adom1063fm and @hitz1039fm for all our exciting programs also my latenight chatshow lovers," Tima Kumkum wrote.

Tima Kumkum encouraged her followers that she had not neglected them and would be back soon.

"I haven’t left you, soon soon will be sharing the stories on my pages and discuss them direct with you live from my Facebook so stay tuned."

Photos from Tima Kumkum's US trip.

Reactions to Tima Kumkum's photos

Many people in the comment section suspected that Tima Kumkum was pregnant and the purpose of her trip to the US was to give birth and, in turn, get an American passport for her child.

Others also commented on the huge suitcases she packed for her trip from Ghana to the US, as they hinted that she was not returning any time soon.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the photos:

tracey_boakye said:

"Congratulations in advance hun ❤️"

mavisasanteofficial said:

"With all these bags and you’re saying it’s a brief break chaiiii sis. I’m suspecting you ooo 😆😆😆. Anyways have a wonderful stay, we’ll be here praying for you. Remain blessed sis ❤️❤️❤️"

goldradiance_skincare_gh said:

"Awww daddy’s girl…wish you the best girl"

i_am_opk said:

"You dey go born so that your kid go get American passport...lol 😂American passport is bigger than PHD 😂"

obaaadwoa_1 said:

"All the good stuff from Gh are in Iamtimakumkums bags ,proper parking paaa🙌welcome to the States🙏🙏😍"

abrafi_dear said:

"Mama American and baby American here they come, give way"

stellathe_star77 said:

"God is with you🙏❤️but you resemble daddy paaaaa eiiiiiii😍"

Asantewaa flaunts son's US passport

YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa took a first-class flight with her son from Ghana to the US and showed off her GH¢10k Jacquemus bag.

In the caption, she announced that she would be back soon as she showed off the exquisite meals served to her on the plane.

Many people in the comments spoke about her luxurious lifestyle, while others talked about her son's American passport.

Source: YEN.com.gh