Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah announced that she had featured in the upcoming sequel of Jenifa's Diary, Everybody Loves Jenifa

She shared the exciting promo video where the cast of Everybody Loves Jenifa battled it out with the cast of A Tribe Called Judah

Many people took to the comment section to express their excitement and anticipation for the release date

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is featured in Nigerian actress and movie producer Funke Akindele's hit series Everybody Loves Jenifa, a sequel to the 2015 classic movie series Jenifa's Diary.

Jackie Appiah stars in Nigerian series

Jackie Appiah took to her Instagram page to make two different social media posts announcing that she was starred in Funke Akindele's yet-to-be-released movie series, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

One of the posts showed pictures of her posing with the cast of Everybody Loves Jenifa as they wore their branded merchandise.

In the promo video, she and the cast of Everybody Loves Jenifa battled it out with the cast of A Tribe Called Judah, which is also one of the flagship comedy movies of the Nollywood star, Funke.

In the caption of the video, the Ghanaian actress noted that the premiere of the series would be an ultimate showdown; she wrote,

"THE BATTLE OF TWO CHAMPIONS!!! Who will emerge victorious?🤫Get ready for the ultimate showdown!"

Reacting to Jackie's Instagram post, Funke thanked her for promoting the movie to her millions of followers. She wrote.

Thanks a lot my sister. Love you. I appreciate all your support

Cast of Everybody Loves Jenifa.

Reactions as Jackie Appiah stars in a Nigerian series

In the comment section of Jackie's Instagram posts, many of her fans, both in Ghana and Nigeria, talked about how excited they were to see her feature in the Nigerian series.

Many Ghanaians also talked about how excited they were since she was the only Ghanaian movie star featured in the yet-to-be-released Nigerian movie.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users:

olayodejuliana said:

"What you said in your dialect though 😂😂😂😂 team ELJ let’s goooooooooooooo🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

kobirana said:

"Lmaoooo I knew you would scatter the place. I'm in 😍😂 All my friends in there."

kobbycurly_oks said:

"Jackie in everybody loves Jennifer? It’s a sold out in GH 🇬🇭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 🔥"

kwekuelliott said:

"It’s the Twi for me ! Oya rep for we !! Good job Jackie 👏"

msgael_gyasi said:

"Anything that involves our mummy Jackie, just count us in 😍😍😍"

Promo video of Funke Akindele's movies.

