Abrewa Nana has recently expressed her admiration for modern Ghanaian music, especially Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy's Excellent

The 44-year-old hiplife veteran attempted the viral dance routine linked to the trending Afrobeat hit single

The hiplife star's attempt, which she improvised with a coy side flip, excited scores of Ghanaian fans

Ghanaian hiplife star Abrewa Nana has cosigned Kojo Blak and Kelvyboy's latest Afrobeats collaboration Excellent.

Abrewa Nana performing a side-flip to showcase her love for Kojo Blak and Kelvynboy's new hit. Photo source: Abrewa99

Source: TikTok

Excellent released last month has dominated radio and TV playlists. Its infectious dance moves originated by Dancegod LLoyd continue to fuel the song's online strides.

The song's significant strides stem from an impressive viral campaign kickstarted by Ghanaian choreographer Dancegod Lloyd.

Ghanaian youngster Kojo Blak behind Excellent poses for a photo. Instagram/KojoBlak

Source: Instagram

Abrewa Nana said she was impressed by Kojo Blak and would not hesitate to jump on a collaboration with him.

It appears Abrewa Nana has fallen in love with not just the song but its accompanying dance moves.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abrewa Nana was seen attempting the viral Excellent dance challenge created by Dancegod Lloyd.

The Odo Filla hitmaker climaxed her performance with a little flip. Scores of fans were intrigued by the 44-year-old star's evergreen look and strength.

Ghanaians react to Abrewa Nana's dance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they swooned over Abrewa Nana.

Jenny IMOLE🇬🇭❤️🇳🇬 said:

"Wait oooo Are you the owner of Abrewa Nana pub in Darkuman, Lapaz etc…You got nice dancing 💃 moves there 🥰🥰🥰."

RICKENN MEDIA wrote:

"Abrewanana pls how old are u, I was in 14 when I started hearing ur songs am now 42 and u still the same ever green pls tell us ur age am curious lovely moves."

Mercified shared:

"Nana's genes need to be studied, 😂 how come I am growing old and she's not 🤩."

Janet Quansah remarked:

"Indomie generation will be asking who is this woman…… the way I love this woman songs errr."

Kwadwo Anokye Frimpong quizzed:

"But Abrewa Nana too ... I beg ooo you have husband??? wifee??? or children???"

Millabwoy commented:

"Please it is time to remove the Abrewa from your name respectively 😂😂."

Asem's new look triggers concern

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of former Lynx Entertainment signee Asem drinking beer at a pub had triggered concerns from fans.

In the video, Asem looked leaner, making fans suspect that he was ill or embattled in a way.

The rapper, who rose to stardom in the late 2000s, gave Ghanaians many hits when he was in his prime and even beefed with numerous A-list rappers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh