Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the surviving girlfriend of comic actor C Confion, mourned the loss of the actor with a song by rapper Sarkodie featuring Akwaboah, a singer.

C Confion's girlfriend jams to Sarkodie

Sandra posted a video on her official TikTok page and this sparked the emotions of many social media users who were fans of her late boyfriend, C Confion.

In the video, she vibed to Sarkodie and Akwaboah's Mewu—a song from Sarkodie's 2015 released album Mary, which was dedicated to his deceased mother.

The surviving lover of C Confion sang the song word for word while making hand gestures and beautiful facial expressions.

Despite using a Snapchat filter, Sandra flaunted her natural beauty without makeup. She wore a lot of lip gloss that made her lips shine, and her skin was well-oiled, glistening in the video.

The ever-gorgeous Sandra flaunted her neatly done cornrows and wore a black bodysuit paired with hot pink trousers.

Reactions to C Confion's girlfriend's video

Many people in the comment section sympathised with Sandra as she mourned the loss of her beloved boyfriend, C Confion. They also encouraged her with heartwarming messages.

Other admirers spoke about her natural beauty, which she flaunted in the video, and they complimented her with lovely words.

Below are the lovely reactions of social media users to Sandra's video:

Princess@459 said:

"He will never forget you, take care of yourself🥰🥰🥰💯."

Call.me_Seyram said:

"I really feel your pain😩😣…. Buh don’t worry, everything will be fine 😩🥺."

Maa Adwoa said:

"Cc why did you do this to Sandra 😭😭😭😭 ah."

linajollybrown said:

"God will replace same soul to love you more ok."

Rebl☠️ king 🤴ideas 💡 said:

"Take care of yourself for Kojo wai dear 🌹🌹💕❤️🥰."

pragya Nikita said:

"My beautiful sister 💋🙏🙏🥰."

Piesie ❤️🫂 said:

"Awww, I am Adwoa Sandra, and my man too is Kwadjo 🥹❤️, may God be with you namesake 🙏."

Nicki Youngki said:

"Same way I don’t want to lose my Kwajo 😩 so help me God."

Odline 🦋🖇📎 said:

"You’re very beautiful ❤️."

C Confion's girlfriend receives gifts

YEN.com.gh reported that the late comic actor C Confion's family and his girlfriend, Sandra Adwoa Diamond, benefited from the benevolence of Ghanaians from the diaspora after the actor's passing.

Sympathisers made large donations of money to C Confion's family and Sandra, which Plus 1 TV's Richie facilitated.

In a YouTube video, Richie, Sandra, and the family visited a Mobile Money vendor to withdraw the money.

C Confion's father and mother received approximately GH¢50k while Sandra received GH¢20k and an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

