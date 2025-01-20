Evangelist Diana Asamoah was among several celebrities who joined Empress Gifty at her mum's funeral in Tema

Before, the singer had jokingly warned her bereaved colleague about the funeral's planned venue

Videos of Diana Asamoah attending to an itchy nose have got fans buzzing on social media

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty's mum's funeral, held in Tema on January 18, brought together scores of celebrities, including Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

Ahead of the funeral, Diana Asamoah, known for her hot takes and unflinching political loyalty to the NPP, warned Empress Gifty, whose husband campaigned for the opposition not to use a facility sponsored by the then-ruling government for her mum's funeral.

Although it was a joke, Diana Asamoah's warning irritated scores of fans who described her as insensitive.

That notwithstanding, Empress Gifty and Diana Asamoah maintain a hearty relationship, which they flaunt at the funeral.

Diana Asamoah donated funds as custom demanded and was significantly heralded by the event’s MC.

She also performed some of her classic hits including Onyame Tumfo influencing guests to dance.

At the funeral, Diana Asamoah appeared to have been hit by a random nose-itching episode, which could have various causes, including dry air.

A video of Diana Asamoah aggressively trying to remedy her unfortunate situation at the event has gained significant traction on social media.

Diana Asamoah's itchy nose stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Diana Asamoah's nose-itching episode at Empress Gifty's mum's funeral.

Kasi said:

Eei guys this thing is so normal. Some of us are allegedly to crowded areas so we turn to get reactions like this

Priscilla Ohenewaa remarked:

Some people too dey do oooh 🙄 wantwa wei nso na any3d3n 🙄 sometimes we should give some respect to our elders 🥺

RATTY$MONI 🤠🤠🤠 reacted:

Daina has really 🤔 made me developed love for her, for her mush respect she has given to the deceased of Empress ma’am 💋

OHEMAA Abena Dufie🇬🇭🇨🇦🇺🇸 shared:

eeei Awurade why am seeing this...medea am laughing hard anaa maye bone😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💔

Ramat_🕊️ Baby 🦋♥️ commented:

You people will only be looking for the bad side of people to post 🥰🥰

LINGEE added:

"Camera man no YE NDC member oh am so sad bone bEn na Diana ayE wo."

Empress Gifty's guests fight over funeral food

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty had encountered a few people who were frustrated for not receiving food at the singer's late mum's funeral.

The Watch Me hitmaker, who was involved in the funeral planning from the onset, intervened to settle the agitated funeral guests, seeking a solution from the caterers at the funeral.

Many fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the guests, describing their actions as embarrassing.

