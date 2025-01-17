Hannah Marfo's late daughter, Mildred Akosua Dwira Dwomoh, was laid to rest at a funeral service on Friday, January 17, 2025

The legendary gospel musician, in a video, was unconsolable as she bid farewell to her daughter in an open casket service

Many Ghanaians have thronged to social media to sympathise with Hannah Marfo and her family as they mourned their loss

Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Rev Dr Hannah Marfo's young daughter, Mildred Akosua Dwira Dwomoh, was laid to rest on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Hannah Marfo is inconsolable at her late daughter's funeral service. Photo source: @gossip24tv and @realhannahmarfo

Source: Instagram

The musician recently shared the news of her daughter's passing and funeral arrangements in a social media post on January 5, 2025.

The veteran musician's daughter, Mildred Akosua Dwira Dwomoh, whom she shared with her husband, Stephen Kwame Dwomoh, was born in 2001 and tragically lost her life at the end of 2024 at the young age of 23 years.

The cause of her death has not been stated. Mildred Akosua Dwomoh was the youngest of Hannah Marfo's three children.

The funeral service for the late Mildred Akosua Dwomoh was held at the Holy Ghost Revival Centre, Assemblies of God, at Odokor Busia junction near Owusu Bempa's Church.

Veteran musicians Cindy Thompson, Akosua Agyapong and Despite Media's Fadda Dickson were among the numerous individuals who attended the funeral service to commiserate with Hannah Marfo and her family.

Hannah Marfo inconsolable at her daughter's funeral

In a video shared by blogger Gossip24TV, who was present at the funeral service, Hannah Marfo was spotted viewing the remains of her late daughter Mildred, who laid in an open casket, along with her family and other attendees.

The legendary gospel musician was visibly emotionally overwhelmed and unable to hold back her tears as she bid farewell to her late daughter inside the church before her body was taken to the cemetery for her burial.

Hannah Marfo was consoled by one of her sons behind her as they returned to their seats for the conclusion of the funeral service.

The video posted on social media is below:

Ghanaians sympathise with Hannah Marfo

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

imlady_julia commented:

"This is something no mother should ever experience 💔but sadly it’s a cold and crazy world! I pray the Lord gives you and your family the strength and power to endure and pass through this difficult time #🙏🏻🙏🏻."

Ghanaian.duchess said:

"No mother deserves to go through this pain!"

joyce_asomani commented:

"This is so heartbreaking. May her daughter's soul rest in peace."

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh