Seasoned Nigerian actress Rita Dominic shared a video of how she celebrated her 49th birthday in Ghana with her husband, Fidelis Anosike.

The star actress was celebrated by her family, fans, and friends worldwide, including seasoned Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, who penned an emotional message to her on Instagram.

Rita Dominic celebrated her birthday in Ghana

Rita Dominic said that she celebrated her 49th birthday in Ghana at a resort known as Royal Senchi.

She applauded the resort staff for their exceptional services and for taking great care of her. She then showed off the lovely welcome to her room, where her bed was decorated with flowers and a towel that read, 'Happy Birthday, Mrs Anosike'.

"How I spent my birthday at @theroyalsenchi resort Ghana! Thanks to the team for taking such good care of me and making sure I had a memorable birthday!" she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Sharing which activities she did during her stay at Royal Senchi, she said she took a walk to catch a glimpse of the beautiful surroundings. She also slayed in her swimwear and went to the pool.

In the video, Rita Dominic gave her fans a tour of the room, including the beautiful bathtub and bathroom that overlooked the bedroom, which left her in awe.

In the second part of the caption, she thanked all her fans, friends, and family for the love they showed her on her special day.

"Thank you all so much for the love you showed me on my birthday. You all always leave me feeling so overwhelmed with your love, wishes, messages, affection etc. I know this is coming a bit late but I was back on set filming the very next day! May God bless and keep y’all. Love you! ❤️❤️"

Below is the video of how Rita Dominic celebrated her birthday in Ghana:

Reactions to Rita Dominic's birthday vlog

Rita Dominic's Instagram followers wished her a belated happy birthday, while others admired how well she celebrated her birthday in Ghana.

Below are the heartwarming reactions to the video:

gloriaosarfo

"You deserve this and many more precious moments Queen We love you ❤️"

the_afroditee said:

"I saw you there! We were there to celebrate my boyfriend’s birthday. Your hair looked amazing lol, Happy Belated!"

justme_joy22 said:

"Royal senchi thanks for taking care of our queen. We love her so much ❤️ and oh I love how daddy loves you styler biaa bi ❤️. Reedeeeee for a reason ❤️"

bbellssexy said:

"Queen Riri! I think you should do more of the voice over,because your voice is so soothing. Glad to know you were well taken care of. Lots of love.❤️"

eduahlinda said:

"It's so refreshing that hubby flew all the way to celebrate you...he's the real deal"

Nana Aba gives Rita Dominic queenly Ghana welcome

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah gave Nigerian actress Rita Dominic a queenly welcome to Ghana for the Women of Valour conference.

A video showing how she was picked up at KIA, welcomed by Nigerian students studying in Ghana, and her hotel room left many in awe and applauding Nana Aba for giving a presidential welcome.

