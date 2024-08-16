Stonebwoy is set to add an iconic ultramodern studio to his arsenal as he gears up towards his remaining projects this year

A footage of the studio, which is set to be unveiled soon, has garnered significant traction on social media

YEN.com.gh spoke to a source close to the artiste about the studio, which comes ahead of Stonebwoy's packed itinerary for the remainder of the year

2024 has been a high-striding year for Stonebwoy, packed with incredible moments, including his milestone as TGMA 2024 Best New Artist of the Year.

But the year is far from over for Stonebwoy, who has already announced his sixth studio album and his flagship end-of-year concerts.

The Afro-dancehall and Afrobeats star is believed to be working on a new studio to ramp up his efforts towards his commitments.

1st look at Stonebwoy's studio

Stonebwoy's home studio has been the cradle of several hit tracks and collaborations, including the remix of Overlord featuring 10Tik, Jahmiel, and Larruso.

A new video of Stonebwoy's studio, which is optimised for live production, has popped up online.

A source close to Stonebwoy confirmed that the reigning Artiste of the Year was working on the ultramodern studio as an alternative to his home.

"It's a much bigger space which can accommodate more people and live music-making machinery. Performance plays a huge part in Stonebwoy's craft. As he develops it's only fair we channel even more efforts towards that direction. It will be launched soon, and it's going to be iconic and befitting for an artiste of Stonebwoy's calibre.

Ghanaians excited for Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's iconic studio.

@okt_ranking said:

That is awesome

@jahson_rasking wrote:

They’re talking, we’re doing Bhim global 💯❤️

@fobecyril remarked:

That's a top-notch studio

Stonebwoy shuts down Belgium

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Stonebwoy had performed at this year's Reggae Geel festival in Belgium, joining a host of other global talents, including Skip Marley, on the festival's gold stage.

Stonebwoy's Reggae Geel performance thrilled many fans and other performers, including Jamaica's Luciano, who recently criticised the Ghanaian for misrepresenting the genre with his fake patois.

