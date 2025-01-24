Events planner and viral sensation Afua Asantewaaa Aduonum has given fans a glimpse of how her honeymoon went

The viral sensation has been married to Kofi Aduonum, a supportive husband, for nearly a decade

The photo she shared of their special moment, which happened abroad, intrigued numerous fans

Ghanaian events planner Afua Asantewaa Aduonum recently shared an old photo of herself and her supportive husband, Kofi Aduonum, on social media.

The media personality and viral sensation is known for her attempts to become a Guinness World Record holder for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Afua Asantewaa's first attempt was nullified after singing for five days in Accra. She officially sang for 126 hours.

Her new attempt, completed in Kumasi only last year, has yet to be assessed and possibly approved by the Guinness World Record.

Her moments during the marathon spotlighted her husband and sports journalist Kofi Aduonum, whose dedicated efforts towards his wife continue to impress fans.

Kofi and Afua have become an ideal couple online. Random videos of them rendering acts of service to each other and enjoying their marriage are a delight to numerous fans.

In a recent post, Afua shared a photo of her and Kofi at a much younger age standing beside a coconut tree with the caption,

"Let's a throwback to our honeymoon in Sao Tome."

The beautiful photo has refueled conversations about the adorable couple, who continue to proudly flaunt their hearty marriage on social media.

It's unclear when the couple married. According to the Afua, she met her husband in 2017 when she was job-hunting. Reports indicate that the couple dated for only a few months and tied the knot when Afua was only 24.

The events planner is now 32, with three beautiful children together with her husband.

Afua Asantewaa and her hubby stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband's honeymoon moments from nearly ten years ago.

Nana Gyamfi

"Love is sweet when you meet your true lover. I like this couple."

Esenam Akorli

"Your husband was my Sunday school teacher at Perez chapel by then (Word Miracle). Congratulations to you both!

Nana Amoako Ogyampa

So is not today Afua started chopping love ❤️ ooo , Waaaw ancient love not agape one oo."

Francis Nana Osei

Mr. Aduonum looks same over all these years 👍🏿 👍🏿."

Bamfo Prince

"So beautiful, I love the way both love each other 💕. Please Madam Asantewaa I know you are married but still some Ghanaians will worry you because you are beautiful, please don't mind any of them. Continue love your husband because he is a good man and supportive as well 🙏."

Afua Asantewaa and husband meet Otumfuo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa and her husband had attended Otumfuo Osei Tutu's first Akwasidae in 2025.

Afua Asantewaa wore a blue strapless long-sleeve dress and white platform heels, while her husband, Kofi Aduonum, wore an all-black ensemble to Manhyia Palace for the auspicious event.

The lovely couple met with the Asantehene, who was elated to welcome and share a word with them, especially Afua's GWR attempt in Kumasi.

