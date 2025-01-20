Celebrated broadcaster Serwaa Amihere met rapper Black Sherif in Sandton, South Africa and the beautiful moment has taken over social media

Serwaa shared the viral video on her TikTok page, and in the caption, she expressed excitement about meeting the talented Ghanaian musician

Many people spoke about their interaction in the comment section of Serwaa's TikTok account, while others admired that they were living a luxurious lifestyle in South Africa

Seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere met a rapper in Sandton, South Africa, and a video of them exchanging pleasantries has gone viral on social media, causing a stir.

Serwaa Amihere meets Black Sherif in South Africa. Image Credit: @blacksherif_ and @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere meets Black Sherif

Serwaa Amihere took to her TikTok page to share an exciting video of when she met Black Sherif in South Africa.

In the video's caption, she expressed excitement about meeting the Iron Boy album creator and noted that they met in Sandton.

"Met Blacko in Sandton 😊 #SerwaaAmihere #blacksheriff #blacko #ghanatiktokers🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭."

In the video, they met at what looked like a reception area. Miss Amihere quickly rushed to hug Black Sherif as they exchanged pleasantries.

While hugging him, the EIB Network journalist held onto Blacko as they spoke, a moment which got many people talking.

In the video, Serwaa wore a black long-sleeved flowing dress. The Ghanaian fashion icon wore heavy makeup and a frontal lace wig styled into a curly bun.

Blacko, on the hand, wore an all-black outfit; black short-sleeved shirt and cargo pants. His rocked neatly done cornrows.

Reactions to Black Sherif and Serwaa Amihere's video

Many people admired the bond between Blacko and Serwaa such that they talked about how she held onto him even after the hug.

Others also talked about how beautiful Sandton, South Africa, looked as they described the plush venue where Serwaa and Blacko met.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the lovely video of Serwaa Amihere meeting Black Sherif:

suraj_projektdisea said:

"Sandton is beautiful👌👌..nice vibes."

Azumma Tetteh said:

"I thought of something hmmm if not music or money who r we 🤣 who ever is watching me or seeing this comment may ur destiny helper locate u in Jesus name🥰."

prince said:

"Blacko make serwa very short 😂😂😂."

BMO said:

"money is good🤣 oo. Who said its the root of all evil."

Tiles Ahenfie said:

"this life eeer...bro, work hard, you will be every woman lover🥰🥰😁."

Blezz said:

"Money never disappoint ☺️☺️."

Georgina Boampong said:

"oh Ghana, we cant be happy by hugging our dear ones again?"

Serwaa Amihere speaks about Henry Fitz scandal

YEN.com.gh reported that award-winning Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere spoke about the bedroom scandal with businessman, Henry Fitz.

During a conference, Serwaa advised the youth to make wise decisions and that wrong decisions have future repercussions.

Addressing the Henry Fitz scandal, she said she was depressed after her private bedroom videos surfaced online.

The viral video garnered diverse reactions from social media users. Some empathised with her, while others criticised her in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh