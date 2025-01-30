Actress Maame Serwaa couldn't hide her tears as she opened up about what it felt like losing her mum at a very tender age

Talking to Emelia Brobbey on the latter's Okukuseku show, Maame Serwaa shed tears while reflecting on her late mum's wish

The actress's emotional account of the relationship between her and her late mum made Emelia Brobbey cry

Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa, real name Clara Benson recently joined Emelia Brobbey for an extensive chat on the latter's Okukuseku show.

Maame Serwaa and Emelia Brobbey shed tears on the Okukuseku show. Photo source: MaameSerwaaofficial, EmeliaBrobbey

Source: Facebook

In their yet-to-be-released episode, the 24-year-old Kumawood star reflected on her mother's tragic death in 2017.

The actress was a teenager when she lost her mum. Maame Serwaa's towering stardom at the time her mum died didn't help things.

According to the actress, the terrible remarks about her mum's death traumatised her. She told Emelia Brobbey who has been a senior colleague since she debuted in Kumawood at the tender age of six that she couldn't phatom why people would say she sacrificed her mum.

Tears dropped from Maame Serwaa's eyes as she recounted the hearty relationship she shared with her late mother.

It appears her mum was bent on seeing her daughter grow up into a responsible woman. However, she succumbed to her short illness.

"Whenever we talked, she'll tell me that she wants to hold my baby before she dies."

The emotional moment moved Emelia Brobbey to tears. Emelia Brobbey is a close colleague of Mame Serwaa. In several movies, the talented Kumawood prodigy was the best pick to play a younger version of Emelia Brobbey.

The actress has shared some snippets from her moment with Emelia Brobbey rallying fans to anticipate their yet to be released interview.

Maame Serwaa's interview stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Maame Serwaa's interview with Emelia Brobbey.

Jane Billson Aliks said:

"This episode is a must to watch."

Eric wrote:

"The way I see you is like the way I see the stars, far but still beautiful."

KWAME SUGAR 💫shared:

"I won’t miss this episode 💯🔥."

