Ghanaian actress Clara Amoateng Benson widely known as Maame Serwaa has given fans a glimpse of her new look.

The actress switched from perm to braids with a beautiful new look. She shared a short video of her new hairdo on TikTok.

In a video posted by the Hair Masterz, Maame Serwaa was seen proudly obsessing over her new hairstyle. She was originally in perm.

More than three professionals worked on Maame Serwaa's new look ensuring it came out just as the superstar wanted it.

The Kumawood star is a loyal patron of the hairstylist at Hair Masterz who has worked for many celebrities including Oxlade, Wizkid and Black Sherif.

Maame Serwaa blew up at a young age having aced her roles in Kumawood classics like Agyanka Tumi, Ohia Asem and School Girl.

Many fans of the 24-year-old sensation are awaiting her resurgence in the movie industry after her school break. Last year, she graduated from Knutsford University with her first degree.

The fans constantly stalk Maame Serwaa on social media and have expressed their admiration for the actress's new look.

Maame Serwaa meets Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey's talk show Okukuseku has become a top destination for many Ghanaian stars, especially those with Kumawood background to share their lives with their fans.

In this year alone, Emelia Brobbey has already hosted a tall list of guests including Apostle John Prah and veteran Kumawood actress Martha Joyce.

Maame Serwaa who has been on a hiatus due to her academics is set to appear on Emelia Brobbey's Okukseku show.

On TikTok, she shared her moments on set with Emelia Brobbey rallying fans to begin counting down to her episode.

GH lady pay GH¢3.5K for a hairdo

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a content creator by the name of Adjoa Tasha had gone viral after claiming she spent GH¢3.5K on a hairdo.

The viral sensation said she urgently needed her hair done for an impromptu trip. With limited time on her hands, she opted for a home-service hairstylist.

After sharing her experience which she described as soft life energy online, scores of fans expressed their reviews with many indicating that the price was a stretch.

