Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa has finally achieved her life-long dream of traveling to Canada for the first time

The viral sensation famed for her Guinness World Record attempts embarked on the trip with her husband

Their first moments after arriving in the country have surfaced on social media exciting scores of fans

Ghanaian musician Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum have traveled to Canada for a vacation.

Kofi and Afua have become an ideal couple online. Random videos of them rendering acts of service to each other and enjoying their marriage have delighted their numerous fans.

Afua Asantewaa described her trip as a lifelong bucket list item and she was glad to taste snow for the first time. She took to social media to share her experience saying,

"Since 2015 I have been on a journey to tour the world, experience cultures, network and be extremely impactful. I have learned and unlearned so many things alone along the way and it has been so helpful. I learnt a lot about aviation, ticketing, tourism, music, human relations, sports, culinary, etc from the internet. Upgrade your self-esteem and confidence by taking lessons on the low via the internet."

Afua Asantewaa recounts honeymoon

Kofi and Afua who often share videos of them enjoying their bond on social media have become an ideal couple to many fans.

In a recent post, Afua shared a photo of her and Kofi at a much younger age standing beside a coconut tree with the caption:

"Let's a throwback to our honeymoon in Sao Tome."

Afua Asantewaa and husband meet Otumfuo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Afua Asantewaa and her husband had attended Otumfuo Osei Tutu's first Akwasidae in 2025.

Afua Asantewaa wore a blue strapless long-sleeve dress and white platforms, while her husband, Kofi Aduonum, wore an all-black ensemble.

The lovely couple met with the Asantehene, who was elated to welcome and share a word with them about Afua's recent second GWR attempt.

