GWR sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Aduonum made many people laugh when they got playful in a video

In the TikTok video, Mr Aduonum attempted to lift his wife and turn her around, and he succeeded, but towards the end, he ran out of strength and unfortunately dropped her

Many people talked about their lovely bond, while others noticed the frame captured at her sing-a-thon attempt

Media personality Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Audonum, were admired for their bond in a video where they were playful.

Afua Asantewaa's husband, Kofi Aduonum, carries her towards her chest in a playful video. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa and her husband's video

Afua Asantewaa shared an adorable video of herself and her husband joking around in the living room of their plush mansion on her TikTok page.

The GWR sing-a-thon star challenged her husband to carry her, and after a few attempts, he succeeded. With their faces facing each other, he carried her towards her chest.

He twirled her around until he ran out of breath and strength. Unfortunately, he dropped her to the floor at that moment, and they both laughed.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband playing.

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa and husband's video

Many people in the comment section talked about how Afua Asantewaa and her husband playfully bonded in the video.

Others also talked about the frame in the background that was captured during her GWR sing-a-thon attempt in December 2023.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

hrh_derealpeace said:

"Did u guys want to do wat Kassia did with Kelly no some anaa😂😂😂😂"

sarabel❤️‍🩹🌺🌸 said:

"Why no one is talking about the frame 🖼️on the wall 😂😂.. it’s beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

Mrs 🦋❤️Adjei 🔐🫶 said:

"Oh God please save our father 😂😂😂😂"

Adjoa_Kimberly27 said:

"When the persuasion fails force must be applied 😂💔"

user7034927253955 said:

"please someone to tell me, what are they doing.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Afua Asantewaa and hubby's TikTok challenge

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, did the viral water bottle trend with empty bottles.

She noted that they had run out of water at home. Despite the lack of water required for the challenge, they danced joyfully.

Many people laughed hard after watching the video, while others talked about their admiration for the couple's union.

Source: YEN.com.gh