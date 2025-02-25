Ghanaian actress Nana Yaa Appiah has dazzled many on social media with a recent video of her looking as beautiful as ever

The Kumawood star was on set filming with renowned director Miracle Films when the video was captured

Scores of fans couldn't hide their admiration for the Kumawood actress after checking out the viral video

Not much has been heard from actress Nana Yaa Appiah after the loss of her teenage daughter in 2023.

The Kumawood actress was recently spotted on set with Samuel Nyamekye of Miracle Films shooting a new movie.

Nana Yaa Appiah belongs to a golden age of Kumawood stars and has been featured in several top celebrities including Agya Koo.

She observed a brief hiatus in honour of her daughter Stephanie Appiah, a student at Kwabenya Senior High School.

In an interview after the 17-year-old's passing, Nana Yaa Appiah recounted her final moments and gave out the heartbreaking details of her daughter's illness.

According to Nana Yaa, Stephanie had been unwell but hid her condition so as not to harm her chances of participating in student elections at her school.

The young girl gave in and was taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Malaria and other infections. Not long after, she died leaving her mother in distress.

When she was alive, Stephanie was her mum's best friend. She sometimes featured in Nana Yaa Appiah's short sketches uploaded on TikTok and YouTube.

Scores of fans were elated to see her back on set. The recent video she shared registered over 150k hits on TikTok alone.

Before the video, the actress had been spotted at functions with the likes of Diamond Appiah and Salinko.

Nana Yaa Appiah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Nana Yaa Appiah's new look on set.

KAAKYIRE ⭐🤍 AMPAAFO 💚❤️ said:

"Di asa oohhh Di asa... shake body 😆."

Nana Yaa 💜🦋🎀🔐🖇️ wrote:

"You’ve really taken care of yourself well paa mam 🥰🥰."

Piesie Solomon remarked:

"Herrr Awurade ab) wo ankasa🥰."

Candy noted:

"Eiii Kenya longtime oo where have you been since."

airkuahmundi💋😘💞 added:

"You look gorgeous, much love 🥰🥰."

