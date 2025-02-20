Samuel Ofori, in a TikTok photo, unveiled a new look from his trademark lowcut fade hairstyle

The Kumawood actor had ditched his old look for braided hair and long facial hair which made him look unrecognisable

Samuel Ofori's new look garnered reactions from many Ghanaians who thronged to the comment section on social media

Popular Kumawood actor and film director Samuel Ofori has courted attention after flaunting his new look on social media.

The actor, who relocated to the UK from Ghana some years ago, took to his official TikTok page to share a photo of him sporting a serious look as he showed off his new hairstyle.

The photo showed Samuel Ofori flaunting braided hair and long facial hair, a major switch from his usual low-cut fade, a small moustache and beard. The actor's new look made him look unrecognisable.

The Kumawood actor played the American gospel music choir Jesus Image live performance version of their 2022 hit song, Yeshua. In the caption of the photo, he expressed his fondness for the song.

Samuel Ofori shared that Jesus Image music group's Yeshua was a song that made him weep whenever he listened to it.

In the caption, he wrote:

"The song that pull tears from my eyes."

Samuel Ofori's rise to prominence and hiatus

Samuel Ofori became a household name in the Kumawood movie industry in the 2000s after starring in multiple popular movies alongside veteran actors like Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Wayoosi, Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Van Vicker and many others.

The veteran actor later transitioned to movie directing and production after he established his own company, Two Eyes Films, where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer.

In 2016, Samuel Ofori received massive plaudits from some Ghanaian and Nigerian movie marketers who acknowledged him as one of the finest writers in the Ghanaian movie industry.

Some Nigerian marketers noted that the Ghanaian actor wrote compelling and entertaining stories and that his movies recorded a high number of sales in Nigeria.

He became inactive in the movie business after the Kumawood industry experienced some decline and left the country and relocated to Germany to seek greener pastures.

In 2020, Samuel Ofori was embroiled in a major public scandal after a lady accused him of having secret romantic relationships with her and several women including married ones in Germany to get a place to sleep and some food to eat.

The actor, who was married at the time, denied the allegations. The controversy garnered a response from his wife, who came out publicly to support her husband and blasted the ladies who made the wild allegations against the actor.

Samuel Ofori's new hairstyle stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sweet pea commented:

"Eiii, I miss you."

sapow gh@outlook.com said:

"Eiii big man, where have you been all this while."

Lydia commented:

"You this man, I love you so much."

Confidence Haugen attends party with new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Confidence Haugen attended Stacy Amoateng's birthday celebration event with a new look.

The HRM Queen of the Anlo Kingdom Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II looked different as he interacted with Stacy Amoateng after her arrival.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to comment on how Confidence Haugen had changed over the years.

