Samuel Nyamekye, in an interview, shared how casting Nana Ama McBrown in his movie projects brought him luck

He explained that whenever he cast McBrown, he ended up unearthing a new talent from the production and cited numerous examples

The Miracle Films CEO also explained some of his casting strategies and how he avoided casting certain upcoming stars with Agya Koo

Miracle Films CEO and ace Ghanaian movie producer Samuel Nyamekye has shared insights into his casting strategy during his heydays in the Kumawood movie scene.

He disclosed that including actress Nana Ama McBrown in his film projects had consistently led to the discovery of new talent.

Nyamekye explained that whenever he cast McBrown, he often unearths promising new actors. He pointed to examples like Agya Koo, Apostle John Prah, and Mr Beautiful, who all gained recognition after working in films featuring McBrown. He explained that her involvement often created an opportunity for newcomers to shine.

The Miracle Films CEO said that McBrown played a crucial role in introducing new characters. He added that he often brought new faces he wanted to introduce to Ghanaians into his productions alongside her.

The ace producer also shared his unique approach to casting and how he often avoided pairing certain upcoming stars with Agya Koo, who was a well-established actor at the time.

Samuel Nyamekye's casting strategy sparks debate

