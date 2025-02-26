Ghanaian actor Lil Win and his wife went on a date to celebrate the latter's birthday this year with a few close associates

The actor reaffirmed his love and dedication towards Maame Serwaa who turned 28 on February 25, 2025

While some fans applauded the heartfelt moment shared on social media, others couldn't help but talk about Maame Serwaa's outfit

Ghanaian actor Lil Win celebrated his wife Maame Serwaa's 28th birthday in grand style.

The celebration kickstarted with a post expressing his undying love for the 28-year-old mother who had been living abroad until November last year.

Lil Win married Maame Serwaa after ending his relationship with his former partner Patricia Afriyie.

On social media, Lil Win hailed his new wife and the mother of their children saying,

"You’re the wife every guy dreams of, but I’m the luckiest to have you. Happy birthday, sweetheart! First Lady of Weezy empire. Your love fills every fibre of my being with joy and smile. I love you Serwaa. Adom Nyame Nhyira Wo medofo❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏."

Lil Win and wife on a date

Beyond words, Lil Win proved his undying love for Maame Serwaa with a heartwarming birthday date to mark her 28th birthday.

The actor shared a video from the date on social media. The couple were spotted at a restaurant with a few close associates.

In the video, a waiter served Maame Serwaa with a beautiful pink birthday cake. Lil Win took a piece of the cake and gently fed his wife who looked appeased to be celebrated by her husband.

While fans thronged the comments section with their heartfelt messages hailing Lil Win for his romantic gesture, others couldn't help but obsess over Maame Serwaa's dress.

The 28-year-old Queen of Lil Win's Weezy Empire wore a black dress.

Lil Win and his wife's date stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Lil Win's birthday treat for his wife.

Aceemmanuel said:

"Martha Ankomah is watching 👀😂."

Officiallovedesign wrote:

"Moment of grace and passion 🎉🥰 Have a day filled with unforgettable memories, joy and laughter ❤️👏."

mr__surveillance remarked:

"Go and give something to your ex-wife too she made you human."

jamilagold5 added:

"Where's the woman you started your life with? If I say I don't want to struggle with someone you will not understand. You will suffer today and someone will enjoy it tomorrow."

Van Vicker celebrates his wife

In a related story, YEN.com.gh also reported about the wholesome birthday treat from Van Vicker to his wife, Adjoa Vicker.

The award-winning actor shared a heartwarming message and acknowledged their 30-year marriage on social media.

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comments section of Van Vicker's social media post to praise Adjoa Vicker on her birthday.

