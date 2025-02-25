At the funeral ceremony of Elder Mireu's 105-year-old dad, the gospel singer charged the atmosphere with his spirit-filled performances

The singer decided to give a police officer who is his bodyguard an opportunity to minister at the occasion

A video of the bodyguard's performance as he took over from Elder Mireku impressed scores of fans

Ghanaian gospel singer Elder Mireku recently buried his late father Elder Emmanuel Kofi Mireku who died at the ripe age of 105 years last year.

The late Elder Mireku senior was a devout leader who worked closely with several celebrated ministers including the former president of the Church of Pentecost, Opoku Onyinah.

His funeral was held at the Koforidua Jubilee Park on February 22 and became a huge Christian gathering with numerous ministrations.

The bereaved gospel singer set the pace performing some of his spirit-filled gospel classics.

Having started his career in the late 1970s, Elder Mireku now has over 500 songs and 56 albums.

His many years of service have impacted the industry and many younger musicians in Ghana.

At the funeral, Elder Mireku paused his performance and called in his bodyguard to take over. The crowd at the funeral erupted in joy as the unassuming young man grabbed the microphone from Elder Mireku.

It appears Elder Mireku's protege, a police officer and the singer's bodyguard, has an active career as a gospel performer called Taller The Worshipper.

His performance was filled with a lot of affirmations and prophecies. In a video Taller The Worshipper shared on TikTok, Elder Mireku was seen clapping his hands in awe of his performance.

Elder Mireku and his bodyguard stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Elder Mireku and his bodyguard's recent performance.

Maa Doris commented:

"I feel happy to see a young man worshipping God this way 🙏🙏🙏 BLESS."

Ange babe🦋🌺 said:

"This is great dear. I pray that you will go far in your ministry 💕."

NANA YAW PINCODE 🙏❤️🇨🇦 shared:

"Bro, I didn’t know you sing. Nice meeting you and keep the great work you’re doing 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Faleeslument1 remarked:

"Awwwwnnnn🥰 this song really melt my heart… I’ll never give up 🔥🔥🔥🔥.. God bless you dear ❤️."

Evangelist Gadasu wrote:

"I have seen strong power on this police officer. Keep it up great man of God."

Maameyaa86 added:

"Wow powerful voice, God bless you sir🙏."

Gospel stars mourn with Elder Mireku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that scores of Ghanaian gospel musicians were spotted at the funeral of Elder Mireku's father.

Ohemaa Mercy, Diana Hamilton, Mary Ghansah, MOG and Tagoe Sisters wore white as they mourned with their colleague.

Some other gospel celebrities like Cecilia Marfo walked by Elder Mireku's side as he led the entourage carrying the hearse to the burial grounds.

