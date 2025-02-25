Kumawood actor Lil Win has posted a beautiful video to celebrate his wife's birthday on February 25, 2025

Maame Serwaa wore three uniquely different corseted gowns and makeup looks for her birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Lil Win's wife Maame Serwaa's birthday photos on TikTok

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly called Lil Win has posted some beautiful photos to celebrate his wife's birthday.

Lil Win's pretty wife who is the mother of his twins wore three elegant gowns for her viral birthday photos that are trending on Instagram.

Lil Win's wife slays in three dresses for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @officiallilwin.

Maame Serwaa who has won respect among Ghanaians for being a supportive wife didn't disappoint with her outfit selection for her birthday photoshoot.

The celebrity mother looked magnificent in a sleeveless red gown designed with turquoise green beads as she posed in her living room.

Lil Win's wife changed into a red structured gown with petal applique to highlight her famous curves while showing off her Barbie-inspired hairstyle.

In another photo, she looked like a beauty goddess in a pink floor-sweeping lace gown for her final photoshoot.

The fashion lover accessorised her look with a gold wristwatch and a different set of earrings to match each of her custom-made outfits.

Lil Win shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"You’re the wife every guy dreams of, but I’m the luckiest to have you . Happy birthday, sweetheart! First Lady of Weezy empire Your love fills every fiber of my being with joy and smile . I Love you Serwaa Adom Nyame Nhyira Wo medofo❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏."

Lil Win gushes over his wife

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has written a lovely message to celebrate his wife's birthday on February 25, 2025. Some social media users have commented on Lil Win's post on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nanaba_yaw_whizkido stated:

"Our wife🙌."

stellathe_star77 stated:

"She’s pretty 😍 so."

ohemaaamoakowaa stated:

"Happy birthday to our first lady ❤️❤️❤️."

Adwenkyeretv stated:

"We love you akumaa."

Mzkaytv stated:

"This is so beautiful Mrs have the best of today hbd 🎂 boss lady."

Bounceandplaygh stated:

"Happy birthday, Wifey."

anthonybonnah7 stated:

"Happy birthday to you may God almighty bless you."

richardsagada stated:

"Happy blessed birthday."

jil_lbaby stated:

"Happy birthday to the beautiful queen."

_alpha_regular stated:

"Happy birthday ❤️."

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh