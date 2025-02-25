Lil Win celebrated his wife Maame Serwaa on her 28th birthday, taking to social media to pen a heartfelt message to his sweetheart

In the Instagram post, the comic actor shared beautiful photos of his wife and expressed his undying love for her on her special day

In the comments section of Lil Win's post, many Ghanaians dropped birthday wishes for Maame Serwaa and left words of admiration

Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win's wife Maame Serwaa celebrated her 28th birthday on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

To mark his wife's special day, the comic actor took to his official Instagram page to share beautiful photos of her with a heartfelt romantic message.

In his social media post, Lil Win expressed his undying love for his wife, stating that he was the luckiest man on earth to have a spouse like her as she was every man's dream woman.

The comic actor, who recently reconciled with his former rival and colleague Funny Face after several months, noted that Maame Serwaa has always filled him with joy and smile since they became a couple many years ago.

In the social media post, he wrote:

"You’re the wife every guy dreams of, but I’m the luckiest to have you. Happy birthday, sweetheart! First Lady of Weezy empire. Your love fills every fibre of my being with joy and smile. I love you Serwaa. Adom Nyame Nhyira Wo medofo❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏."

Lil Win and Maame Serwaa's marriage

Lil Win and his wife Maame Serwaa tied the knot in a plush private wedding ceremony, which grabbed the headlines on May 21, 2022. Only a few family members and loved ones attended the ceremony.

The couple welcomed a set of twins in 2020 before adding a baby girl in December 2022. The actor's wife recently returned to Ghana in November 2024 after several months in the US with the children.

The Wezzy Empire record label CEO boss courted attention after he wore a military outfit to welcome his wife, Maame Serwaa, and their three children from the US to Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport. Over a year ago, Lil Win announced that his wife Maame Serwaa had attained United States citizenship.

The Kumawood actor had been previously married to his ex-wife Patricia Afriyie for many years, with whom he shared three children before their marriage collapsed.

Patricia and Lil Win, who share multiple children had been involved romantically before the actor rose to prominence in the Kumawood movie industry in the 2010s.

Check out Lil Win's social media post below:

Fans celebrate Maame Serwaa on her birthday

Fans and admirers of Lil Win and his wife Maame Serwaa quickly filled the comments section with birthday wishes. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

anthonybonnah7 commented:

"Happy birthday to you. May God almighty bless you."

iam_miss_faustina said:

"Very beautiful 🙌🔥.. happy birthday queen more life dear 😍."

millicentowiredumartey commented:

"Happy birthday dear. Age gracefully and enjoy your day 😍😍."

Van Vicker eulogises wife on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Van Vicker eulogised his wife Adjoa Vicker as she celebrated her 48th birthday.

The award-winning actor shared a heartwarming message and acknowledged their 30-year marriage on social media.

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comments section of Van Vicker's social media post to praise Adjoa Vicker on her bday.

