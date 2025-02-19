Viral Ghanaian Man Mona Moblε Resurfaces In Viral Video, His Current Appearance Stokes Netizens
- A video of Ghanaian TikTok sensation Mona Moblε looking healthier and handsome has surfaced on social media
- The mentally challenged man who gained notoriety over his famous mona moblε comment was seen in a video engaging his TikTok followers
- Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some were impressed with his transformation while others questioned if his situation was real
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Popular Ghanaian internet sensation, Mona Mobl3, has once again gained public attention after resurfacing in a viral video.
His latest appearance has triggered curiosity and debate among netizens, with many questioning the authenticity of his past struggles.
Mona Mobl3, who became famous for his viral skits and the phrase "Mona Mobl3", was known for his unconventional lifestyle and mental health challenges.
His condition gained widespread attention when journalist Kofi Adoma interviewed him, leading to significant support that saw him undergo a transformation.
At the time, he appeared healthier and well-dressed, giving hope that he had fully recovered.
However, reports later emerged that he had returned to the streets, raising concerns about his well-being.
His latest resurfacing in a new viral video, where he appears much healthier and in better condition, has left many Ghanaians wondering whether his past struggles were real or staged.
Watch the video below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh