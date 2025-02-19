A video of Ghanaian TikTok sensation Mona Moblε looking healthier and handsome has surfaced on social media

The mentally challenged man who gained notoriety over his famous mona moblε comment was seen in a video engaging his TikTok followers

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some were impressed with his transformation while others questioned if his situation was real

Popular Ghanaian internet sensation, Mona Mobl3, has once again gained public attention after resurfacing in a viral video.

His latest appearance has triggered curiosity and debate among netizens, with many questioning the authenticity of his past struggles.

Mona Moblε looks healthier as a new video of him drops.

Source: Youtube

Mona Mobl3, who became famous for his viral skits and the phrase "Mona Mobl3", was known for his unconventional lifestyle and mental health challenges.

His condition gained widespread attention when journalist Kofi Adoma interviewed him, leading to significant support that saw him undergo a transformation.

At the time, he appeared healthier and well-dressed, giving hope that he had fully recovered.

However, reports later emerged that he had returned to the streets, raising concerns about his well-being.

His latest resurfacing in a new viral video, where he appears much healthier and in better condition, has left many Ghanaians wondering whether his past struggles were real or staged.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh