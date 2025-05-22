Renowned Hitz FM show host Dr Pounds and his beautiful wife celebrated their fourth anniversary as a married couple on Tuesday, May 22, 2025

The presenter took to social media to share a memory from the star-studded wedding, which happened in 2021

Many fans and industry colleagues who witnessed the presenter's glorious moment flooded the comment section wish the couple

It has been four years since Ghanaian media personality Dr Pounds, born Maximous Mensah, tied the knot with his fiancée.

The renowned DJ who married his sweetheart in Cape Coast on May 22, 2021, took to social media to celebrate his marital milestone.

He used the opportunity to eulogise his wife. Not much is known about the renowned broadcaster's wife, who keeps a low profile on social media.

Talking about his four-year journey as a husband, Dr Pounds said,

"Happy 4th Anniversary, my love! 🎉 Four years ago, we embarked on this beautiful journey together, and every moment since has been a treasure. Your laughter lights up my days, and your love fills my heart with joy. Thank you for being my partner, my confidant, and my best friend. Here’s to many more years of love, adventure, and cherished memories. I love you more than words can express! 💖.. To God Be The Glory 🙏."

Netizens join in Dr Pounds' celebration

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Dr Pounds' marital milestone.

Real MC said:

I no take my akonta machete yet oo Drpounds Maximous Mensah . Congratulations 🎊 and thanks for keeping my sister happy.

nanaakosuaadoma wrote:

God continues to bless you and your partner on this journey. Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐

ticmusicgh remarked:

May Jehovah God bless your marriage, with more years and success, bro. 🙏🏾💯

kellymenz_gh shared:

Glory be to LORD JESUS.Congrats big brother 🥳🎉🎊👏🏾🫡

mr_styles_007_ noted:

Pounds vrs Dollar =everlasting money...chai happy anniversary bro u do all...

afiaamankwaahtamakloe commented:

Wow! More beautiful years together. Bossu 1, herr! You know how to chop love🤣😍😍😍

