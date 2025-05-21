Enock Darko and his beautiful wife, Deborah, celebrated their five-month anniversary as a married couple on Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The Nigerian-based Ghanaian actor and his wife, in a video, showed affection towards each other as they enjoyed a private moment

Many fans flooded the comment section of Enock Darko's social media post to congratulate him and Deborah on their wedding anniversary

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Nigerian-based Ghanaian comic actor Enock Darko, popularly known as Watabombshell, and his beautiful wife, Deborah, celebrated their five-month anniversary as a married couple on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Enock Darko and his beautiful wife, Deborah, celebrate their five-month wedding anniversary. Photo source: @watabombshell

Source: Instagram

To mark the special milestone, the popular actor took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself enjoying a private moment with his wife at an unknown location.

Enock Darko and Deborah showed affection towards each other and shared a kiss to commemorate their wedding anniversary.

In the caption of the social media post, the comic actor expressed excitement as he made the announcement. He also shared that he could not wait to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

He said:

"Hey, mumy ❤️💋 we just did five months 💍 wow can’t wait to see you in yr 60s. 21🌹."

Enock Darko and Deborah's wedding

Enock Darko married his longtime partner, Deborah, in a plush wedding ceremony in Accra on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Notable actors, including Kwaku Manu, Nadia Buari, Maurice Sam, and others, attended the ceremony to support their colleague and witness his union with his sweetheart, Deborah.

Enock Darko and his beautiful wife, Deborah, dine at a plush restaurant. Photo source: @watabombshell

Source: TikTok

Enock Darko had previously denied that he was set to marry, stating that he was not financially stable after pre-wedding photos of himself and his girlfriend surfaced on various social media platforms.

The actor, renowned for starring in movies with prominent Nollywood actors like Destiny Etiko, Chinenye Nnebe, Maurice Sam, Sonia Uche, and Obio Oluebube Cynthia, shed tears of joy as he took his marital vows and took a step forward on the wedding day.

Following their marriage ceremony, the couple shared moments from their honeymoon, where they enjoyed each other's company.

The former TV3 Talented Kidz contestant's wife also spoiled him with a shopping spree and a food date at the mall as he celebrated his birthday on December 31, 2024.

Deborah also threw him a surprise private birthday party for Enock Darko, with close friends and family members celebrating together.

Watch the video below:

Fans congratulate Enock, Deborah on wedding anniversary

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

smithhearntammy commented:

"Happy 5-month Anniversary and a lifetime to go😍😍."

djstylishdestylishgh said:

"When she sees you fooling, how does she feel? Ask her 😂. Happy anniversary day.🎉."

lizzy_luxury_hair_collections commented:

"Love is a beautiful thing. I pray I experience one soon 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

meykelato.gj211 wrote:

"Congratulations to my favourite actor 🔥👏."

Kwadwo Safo Jnr celebrates his wife's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadwo Safo Jnr celebrated his wife Zainab Bonkano as she turned 35 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The Kantanka Group of Companies CEO shared a video of his wife jubilating and eulogised her with an emotional message.

Many Ghanaians thronged to Kwadwo Safo Jnr's social media post to celebrate Zainab on her birthday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh