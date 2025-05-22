Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has graduated with a Master's degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration

Stonebwoy's beautiful wife and award-winning dental surgeon threw a surprise, star-studded graduation party for him

Some social media users have congratulated Bhim President Stonebwoy for inspiring them to pursue their dreams

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has proudly earned a Master of International Relations and Diplomacy (MIRD) degree from the prestigious Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.

This significant academic achievement was officially recognised during his graduation ceremony on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Stonebwoy Graduates with Master's degree from GIMPA, Moliy And McBrown spotted at lavish party

Source: Instagram

Celebrating this milestone, renowned Ghanaian dental surgeon and wife of Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Ansong, shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram account, showcasing a surprise graduation party organised in honour of Stonebwoy.

The event was filled with joy and camaraderie. It featured prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, including award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown and the talented musician Moliy, known for her hit "Shake It To The Max."

Their presence at the celebration highlighted the supportive network surrounding Stonebwoy as he embraced this new chapter in his life.

Stonebwoy bags his Master's degree

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy celebrated his new academic achievement with close friends and family in a star-studded party. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

slykaybaakop3 stated:

"See how everyone has forgotten Ayisha Mode😂😂😂😂😂 silent is golden ampa😂😂😂."

achievers_collection5 stated:

"Beautiful people."

Kafui_general stated:

"Party saff 1GAD go carry mic dey record, dey play, you never fit compete😂😂."

dumanyojustine

"Good vibes only🔥🔥❤️❤️."

shefdchef

"Case study for up-and-coming celebrities ✔️💯. Bless this family 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️."

Nabisco_pub stated:

"This is what we call maturity 😍😍."

The Instagram video is below:

Stonebwoy bags a degree from GIMPA

Before his master's degree, award-winning Stonebwoy had also accomplished another significant academic feat.

After a rigorous three-year program, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Public Administration, achieving a commendable second-class upper division from GIMPA.

This achievement was particularly noteworthy as it marked the culmination of his journey returning to academia, which he initially paused to fully dedicate himself to his burgeoning music career.

In July 2021, Stonebwoy made the pivotal decision to return to school and continue his studies, having previously studied business administration at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

His determination and commitment to education were greatly encouraged by his wife, Dr. Louisa, who not only motivated him to resume his studies but also took the initiative to purchase the admission forms on his behalf.

Stonebwoy’s dedication to public administration stems from a deep-rooted belief in the importance of contributing positively to public welfare.

His journey at GIMPA reflected his passion for making a meaningful impact beyond the music scene, demonstrating that even successful artists can prioritise education and strive for excellence in multiple spheres of life.

The Instagram video is below:

Stonebwoy sets new fashion trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy, who has become popular on Instagram with his designer clothes

Stonebwoy was photographed rocking a stylish designer shirt and bell-bottom trousers during his lavish vacation abroad.

Some social media users have commented on Stonebwoy's high fashion sense as he promoted his new album.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh