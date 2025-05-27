Shatta Bandle Flaunts new Hairstyle, Wears Crop Top and Baggy Jeans
- Ghanaian online personality Shatta Bandle, in a video, showcased his new look after cutting his signature dreadlocks
- The viral sensation, who has reportedly lost his manager, looked handsome in his baggy jeans and cropped top
- The video excited scores of netizens who have been following the Ghanaian entertainer's rise to fame
Ghanaian viral sensation Firdaus Iddrisu, popularly known as Shatta Bandle, has chopped off her signature dreadlocks, opting for a clean shave.
In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the viral sensation was seen in a pair of baggy jeans shorts and a cropped top.
The fans present when the video was recorded couldn't stop drooling over Shatta Bandle's looks as he walked away.
Shatta Bandle's new look stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Shatta Bandle's new look.
nima.boy1 said:
The only rich man who bail out hajia 4 real
heynjel_peter noted:
Na person wey make children cloth cost be this
🤴🏾Comrade_Miyagi🤴🏾 remarked:
The Somalian walk at the end.
Don shared:
Omo Shata Bandle is really chopin life o, see fresh guy 🤣
StayPaid340 commented:
Nah this guy make baby cloth cost
Shatta Bandle poses with a curvy lady
YEN.com.gh reported that popular social media personality Shatta Bandle stirred reactions online after sharing a hilarious photo on Instagram.
In the image, he was seen standing comfortably inside a ceramic basin beside a curvy lady, appearing taller than her.
The unexpected stunt amused many fans, with some jokingly questioning how the basin managed to hold his weight without breaking.
The post quickly went viral, sparking laughter and playful comments across social media platforms.
