Vivian Jill Lawrence, in a video making rounds online, was seen handing out cash to her colleagues, Dr Likee, Kyekyeku and 925music

This comes after their recent trip to the UK in support of a concert by award-winning gospel singer Obaapa Christy

The video has garnered significant traction on social media, considering her recent political woes

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence and her colleagues, Dr Likee, Kyekyeku, and 925Music, have been spotted together after their recent trip to the UK.

In a video posted by blogger ZionFelix, the actress was seen handing out cash to the Kumawood stars.

She started with 925 Musik, a renowned producer and YouTuber known for his works with top stars, including Lil Win and others.

Vivian Jill gave the producer a couple of dollars and beseeched him to buy something nice for himself.

The actress extended her gesture to Kyekyeku and later to Dr Likee aka Akabenezer.

Dr Likee couldn't hide his joy after receiving the pounds gift from Vivian Jill Lawrence.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor was seen bragging about his intentions to buy a house with the gift received.

Vivian Jill's gesture stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Vivian Jill's gesture towards Dr Likee, Kyekyeku and 925 Music.

@GYESI205 shared:

Maa Vii has a golden heart awww God bless you Mama and the love you always show

@Obapaaffisatu3485 said:

Sister Vivian is one in a trillion. She is more than what people describe her to be and that is why God keeps blessing her. You are the best my queen ❤❤❤❤so much

Jaguar Paw 🐾 remarked:

She has money and still wanna take from school feeding program 😂

Sarcasm☠️commentator commented:

They better send it to someone here change it before they touch down 😏I don’t trust Ato Forson 😂

Deladem_Romario added:

Them no get value again 😂😂😂 by the time them reach gh na ebi 1gh

Vivian Jill's political ties lands her in trouble

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that an NDC Women's Organiser identified as Meeri had warned Vivian Jill over an alleged school feeding contract.

In an audio message that made its way online, she expressed her anger over the Kumawood star reportedly being awarded a government deal.

Meeri believed she had worked hard to help the party earn a sweeping victory in the Ahafo Ano South constituency and deserved the school feeding contract over Vivian Jill, who she said was not even native to the area.

