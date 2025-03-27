Famous diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle got many people talking on social media when he posted a photo on his Instagram page

In the picture, the diminutive socialite was pictured with another lady while he stood in a ceramic basin comfortably

The picture got many people wondering how the ceramic basin did not break as he stood in it to look taller than the lady

Diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle caused a stir on social media when he posted a picture of himself and another lady on his social media page.

Shatta Bandle stands in a ceramic basin

Shatta Bandle took to his Instagram page to post a memorable moment he shared with a curvy lady who was also taller than him.

In order to catch up to the height of the curvy lady, he stood in a ceramic basin comfortably and posed with swag by putting his hands inside the pockets of his suit.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the famous Ghanaian diminutive actor noted that his title had been changed.

He noted that he was no longer referred to as Bossu, which is the funny version of calling someone a boss. He noted that he should be called Baba, which means father.

"Right now the funfoool change from Bossu to Baba oo take note. CEO OF CASH ARMY. Stop 🛑 playing bro."

The father of two bragged about his wealth in the concluding parts of the Instagram post by referring to himself as the CEO of Cash Army.

Shatta Bandle and a beautiful curvy lady

Reactions to Shatta Bandle's picture

Many people in the comment section wondered how the basin stood still and was intact after Shatta Bandle had stood in it.

Below are the hilarious reactions of social media users to the viral picture of Shatta Bandle standing in a basin:

giovani.caleb said:

"How you come down now my Chairman don't play. 😢."

tmt_king_109 said:

"Dude get down from the wash hand basin 😂."

mr_flown said:

"Ahh! For a second I thought you’ve gain height 🤔."

utvghanaonline said:

"Ah 😂😂😂 I just read the caption."

punisher_moore__ said:

"Stop playing brooo😂😂."

trg__6lvck_wealth said:

"How come this girl do our richest billionaire like a baby 😂😂."

officialsolution99 said:

"Abeg make the girl nor mistakenly ON the TAP o, if not, Buddle will be flushed away 😢😂💯🎮🚦."

Shatta Bandle in photos

Shatta Bandle drops a freestyle

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian social media sensation Shatta Bandle turned heads with a new freestyle, rapping about his immense wealth.

In a short viral video, the self-proclaimed billionaire confidently delivered his lines while exuding his signature charisma. The video quickly gained traction, sparking mixed reactions from fans. Some praised his entertaining performance, while others found humour in his bold claims.

Shatta Bandle, known for his extravagant displays of luxury, once again reminded his audience of his larger-than-life persona. His freestyle added to his growing list of viral moments, proving that he knew how to keep fans engaged.

