Kumchacha has explained why he believes John Dramani Mahama must consider revising the government's new energy levy

The controversial televangelist said the levy, which has been tagged as draconian, was too little

Kumchacha said that Ghanaians will be better off even when they pay the tax in his appeal to John Mahama

The founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has expressed his support for John Mahama's fuel levy in a plot-twisting account posted on TikTok.

Kumchacha Backs John Mahama's GH¢1 Energy Sector Levy, Appeals For It To Be Increased

The levy was meant to take effect from June 9, but has been pushed back to June 16, due to the backlash against the government.

The government, through the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), decided to delay the implementation date to listen to the concerns of the oil marketing companies.

The GRA, in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, stated that it postponed the implementation date in the spirit of 'cordiality and partnership'.

The controversial televangelist argued in his submission that the proposed 1 cedi levy per litre was too small.

"John Mahama, you're unprecedented. The total votes polled in favour of your presidency have never happened since 1992, and you have the most MPs in parliament. You're the Alpha and Omega, so why propose 1 cedi? You could have said to cedis so we don’t ever have to worry about electricity," Kumchacha said.

In his submission, the religious leader jabbed Twene Jonas, who has been one of the current government's biggest critics.

Kumchacha's hot take on Dumsor levy draws criticisms

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Kumchacha's appeal to John Mahama.

Ruth said:

"He won’t even pay some the church members are going to pay, that’s why he is saying that."

Ralfi Dambaa shared:

"You are provoking Ghanaians. Tell JDM to go to the mining site that is the only place he can get more to settle all of the Ghana debt."

_mc_khally_1 shared:

But papa u and I know that some of the Ghanaians don't have money even they find it difficult to eat. so me I think it's doesn't make sense for some of the Ghanaians.

keplermisk noted:

"kumchacha, I disagree with you on this one. why shd some people mess up the energy sector for the citizens to suffer the consequences."

Energy experts warns Finance Minister

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported previously that the Executive Director of ACEP, Benjamin Boakye, warned the Finance Minister against repeating the mistakes of his predecessor, Ken Ofori-Atta, in relying heavily on taxes.

He criticised the GH¢1 fuel levy, calling it a poor way to address the sector's inefficiencies, which require decisive leadership. In a post online, the ACEP boss stated that taxes would not address the inefficiencies in the country's energy sector.

