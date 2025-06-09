A Ghanaian market woman accused the NPP of sabotaging the government by refusing to reduce prices despite the cedi's gains

She compared the traders to others who had lowered prices, even of addictive substances like Obonsam tawa and tramadol

She also alleged that NPP members in Nkroful replaced NDC-aligned tollbooth workers with their members after the elections

A market woman has spoken out over the alleged increase the prices of goods by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She claimed that the opposition party were doing all they could to sabotage President John Mahama's administration.

In a video circulating widely on social media, the market woman stated that many traders had reduced the price of their goods since the drop in the dollar-to-cedi exchange rate; however, members of the opposition party reportedly refused to follow the trend.

She also noted how the price of some highly addictive substances like Obonsam tawa and tramadol had been reduced significantly by traders, claiming that NPP members had given false assurances that they will also reduce their prices but were yet to do so.

Speaking further, she also commented on how NPP members in Nkroful, a Western Region of Ghana, allegedly sacked tollbooth workers who voted for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and replaced them with their own members.

She said:

"...You see them or not? What I will say is that one thing the NPP did was they sacked all the people who voted for the NDC. You see, when you go to Nkroful, most of the tollbooth people were NDC, so they sacked all of them and brought their own people and promised them that they would pay them next month."

The video of the woman's claims of alleged NPP price sabotage is below.

Her comments come after Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, a leading member of NPP, lamented the continuous increase in food prices, despite the cedi gaining strength against the dollar.

Appiah, aka COKA, had taken to social media to appeal to President Mahama to have a conversation with importers to help cushion the effect and reduce the price of essential goods in the market.

“Ghanaians are going through tough times, and it’s disheartening to see the prices of food keep rising even when the cedi is gaining strength. This is not the change people voted for.”

Reactions to market woman's claim about NPP

YEN.com.gh had collated the reactions of netizens to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on Twitter below:

@TheAtiila commented:

"I believe what she’s is saying paaa 😂😂😂 The Obonsam tawa part is what I don’t believe."

@Dagaraabudulai wrote:

"When I said that party members or sympathisers are sabotaging the current government, they came at me. They don’t want the progress of the country."

@kosi_dzidefo commented:

"NPP and their sycophants are nothing but nation wreckers!"

NPP supporters slams executives over Wontumi

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Chairman Wontumi, the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, was arrested by the Econonic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on May 27, 2025.

His arrest followed a raid by the National Investigations Bureau and subsequent voluntary appearance at the CID headquarters. He was held in custody for a few days before being released.

Chairman Wontumi's situation sparked NPP minority criticism, with opinions divided between those who viewed it as a test of democracy and those who see it as politically motivated.

