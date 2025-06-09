Kwadwo Sheldon opened up about his political ambitions during his visit to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's house on June 7, 2025

In an interview, the Ghanaian YouTuber also explained why he was a die-hard supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Kwadwo Sheldon's remarks about his political association and future plans have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has opened up about his support for the main opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a recent interview with Kasa Channel after he visited former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's residence on Saturday, June 7, 2025, the content creator shared that he had a bigger ambition in politics and was not supporting the NPP for money or his self-interest.

He said:

"I have an ambition. You will not see me following a political party because I want to eat jollof. I have a bigger ambition. Everyone has their part in this world."

Kwadwo Sheldon hinted at vying for a parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the future. He noted that he needed to build himself on the political grounds before he could fully transition into a full-time representative.

He also addressed the critics of his decision to support the NPP, stating his right to political association as a Ghanaian citizen according to the constitution.

He said:

"Maybe in the next 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 to 10 years, you will see me in the parliament. I have to build. Also, I support the NPP. I haven't killed anyone. It doesn't go against our constitution that I cannot support the NPP as a human being. The constitution encourages freedom of association, and I have decided to support the NPP. What can you do to me?"

Kwadwo Sheldon noted that despite him openly publicly declaring his support for the NPP, he has never mixed his politics with his career as a content creator.

The YouTuber's remarks come after he said he would dedicate his resources and will give every needed support, just like others who believe in the former Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr Bawumia, so he could become Ghana’s President one day.

Kwadwo Sheldon made the pledge while speaking at the former Vice President's residence during the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations on Saturday, June 7, 2025. The video of the content creator explaining why he supports the NPP is below:

Reactions to Kwadwo Sheldon confirming NPP support

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

waala0_0 commented:

"Any serious and visionary person who has an ambition will always support the NPP over the NDC because the NDC is for ordinary people, while the NPP is for serious and visionary people with a good educational background."

user8063067550396 said:

"No one has a problem with you supporting NPP, put Ghana first and say the truth."

user1431336106190 wrote:

"I am not surprised you want to go to parliament because Afenyo Markin self dey there 😂😂😂."

Yaw Aura commented:

"I don’t know why NPP supporters are the only ones who have to defend their reasons supporting their own party."

Bawumia calls Kwadwo Sheldon after flood incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahumudu Bawumia called Kwadwo Sheldon after the latter experienced a flood in his residence.

In a video, the former Vice President enquired about the YouTuber's well-being and promised to reach out to him after he returned to Ghana.

The heartwarming interaction between Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kwadwo Sheldon triggered mixed reactions from social media users.

