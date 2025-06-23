Obaapa Christy's Ex Pastor Love Endorses Agradaa, Calls Her A Prophetess
- Pastor Love has backed Agradaa, aka Evangelist Mama Pat, the founder of Heaven Way Ministries
- The viral preacher shared a message after meeting Agradaa, her husband and other religious figures
- Her video has garnered significant traction on social media as netizens weigh in on Agradaa's growing popularity
Obaapa Christy's former husband, Pastor Love Hammond, has endorsed Agradaa despite her background as a traditional priestess.
In a recent video, Pastor Love was seen standing beside Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah.
The video was captured during a gathering of religious leaders who continue to pour out their support for Agradaa despite the hostility she gets from some sects in Ghana's Christian community.pet
He preached about the unlikely events in the Bible that led to David becoming the King of Israel.
Pastor Love called Agradaa a prophetess and established that her God was powerful enough to sort out her congregation.
Netizens react to Agradaa's surging popularity
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Agradaa's moments with Pastor Love.
Maa Agie said:
"Apuuuuuu none of them. Which one is good? Agradaa is a woman of God? hmmm that day hmmm."
tracy ju shared:
noko pressure. noko empress. noko tantaliser we love you. 🥰🥰🥰
user9476155080002 commented:
Eiiiiiiii, Birds of the same feathers fly together. Agraada has bought Love with money.
CitizenVan shared:
Let’s say the truth mama Pat you are looking nice in this outfit.
Agradaa's former church member speaks
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman who was formerly part of Agradaa's congregation had opened up about her stint as a member.
The former church member said she had stopped attending church services because she faced constant public ridicule since then.
She told Asaase Pa 107.3 FM that Agradaa was a good preacher who helped her a lot, but she could not stand the insults from the public.
Source: YEN.com.gh
