A former member of Heaven Way Church, led by Evangelist Nana Agradaa, has opened up about why she left the church

She revealed in an interview that the constant ridicule and public shaming she faced pushed her to stop attending services

Nana Agradaa, a former priestess, burned her idols and opened a church in 2021 after she was arrested and granted bail

A former member of Nana Agradaa’s Heaven Way Church has opened up on her reason for leaving the church.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the former church member said she has stopped attending service because she faced constant public ridicule.

She told Asaase Pa 107.3 FM that Nana Agradaa was a good preacher who helped her a lot, but she could not stand the insults from the general public.

She said that convinced her to leave the church, and since then, she hasn’t attended any service in more than three months.

Nana Agradaa’s church member speaks on ridicule

The former member of Nana Agradaa’s congregation attended the church for three years before quitting.

She was an original member who joined the church just two weeks after it was formed.

According to her, people in public transport vehicles she picked frequently started arguments with her when they realised her destination.

“When we take public transport and alight at the church, people insult us, claiming we only attend the church because we are hungry and need money from Agradaa. I always fought those people and defended myself,” she said.

She added that the final straw was when a radio presenter called members of Nana Agradaa’s church ‘unintelligent.’

The former church member acknowledged that Nana Agradaa helped her out, but she still left to save her dignity.

“She always gave me money when I attended church. When my children got ill, she gave me money to take care of them. She was very good to me and never treated me badly, but I had to stop because the insults were too much,” she said.

Ghanaian preacher, Evangelist Patricia Asiedu Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, is the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church.

She was a priestess for many years of her life and announced her repentance roughly four years ago after some legal troubles.

Agradaa subsequently set up a church near Weija in Accra.

Ghanaians react to Agradaa losing church member

Social media users shared numerous reactions to the video of Nana Agradaa losing a church member.

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments below.

nanarexone said:

"At least one person has learnt common sense now. We give thanks to God Almighty. 🙏🙏🙏. 200 more to go 😂😂😂

jeffen_bayor wrote:

"Sunday, you go see your smoothness level 😂😂😂"

scillatime commented:

"Heaven is rejoicing over this repented soul 🤲😩, but wait, why do you have 11 kids? Ei, some of you are trying oo 😂."

Nana Agradaa warns husband against cheating

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Agradaa warned her husband, Angel Asiamah, against cheating on her.

Speaking during a church sermon, the preacher said she would not condone infidelity and cheating from any church member.

She added that not even her husband would escape her wrath if he dared to cheat on her.

