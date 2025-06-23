Controversial televangelist Agradaa has reacted to a video of her rival, Empress Gifty, living large in the US

The singer accompanied a video of her in the US with a snide remark that Agradaa had legal troubles, stopping her from travelling

An old video of the controversial televangelist in the US has fueled the frenzy surrounding Empress Gifty and her beef

The founder and leader of Heaven Way Ministries, Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, has courted attention online after an old video of her in the US resurfaced online.

In the video, Agradaa was seen at the White House, the United States' seat of government in Washington, DC.

The viral sensation's US tour took her to the National Harbour, which he described as sweet-scented compared to Ghana's version.

She described the US as heaven and established that it was a destination reserved for people who had been favoured by God.

The video of Agradaa in the US is gaining ground online due to her fiery back-and-forth with Empress Gifty, which has become a court issue.

Empress Gifty is suing Agradaa for defamation of character, seeking damages amounting to the sum of GH₵20 million.

Nana Agradaa claims that the gospel singer was a promiscuous woman who had multiple affairs with rich individuals, including pastors, to finance her lifestyle, a claim the award-winning singer strenuously denied.

Netizens react to Agradaa's US stint

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Agradaa's moments in the US, which have resurfaced online.

Dell✌️said:

don't mind anybody where they are going for their holidays is where you spent your weekends

Nsruma wrote:

That’s why is good to take pictures and videos..you will need it to defend yourself 😂😂

Gyimah remarked:

The video is giving, when we were we, where were you???😂😂😂

akosuaperry911 noted:

someone past x someone biggest achievement it's sounds funny tho😂

Nana Qwadjo Abrantie remarked:

so empress gifty did agraada travel with Ghana card anaa. ah show something off ah u say passport

Sikayena Edna shared:

Sikayena Edna nd doesn’t need to travel anywhere home sweet home 🏡

the will of God added:

so Gifty should no if not the national security that has seized her passport,like this beef Gifty will feel the heat ruff,the passport has been seized before adorye brings the beef, agrasco all the way,she has given birth to 5kids n has her own mansion,Gifty after U roaming like Ghana,wen u finish go to Ur mansion 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣rented apartment grandpa wife 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣yehowa ñyormor ekwabo dadaaada

Empress Gifty warns Agradaa about her mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had dragged Empress Gifty's late mother Agaga, into their fiery feud.

Nana Agradaa had claimed previously that Empress Gifty’s late mother, Stella Aba Annan, popularly known as Agaga, derived her monicker from her name "Agradaa", which means thunder.

She told the singer that whenever she prayed to her mother’s spirit to come to her aid, she was rather summoning the spirit of Agradaa. Gifty clapped back and warned Nana Agradaa that continuing to provoke her would end badly, as she has the spirit of God on her side.

