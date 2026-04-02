Former President Nana Akufo-Addo met President John Mahama during vibrant Easter celebrations held in Kwahu

A memorable forehead greeting between the two Ghanaian leaders sparked diverse reactions on social media

The encounter highlighted mutual respect and connection amid the country's rich cultural festivities for Easter 2026

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Former President Nana Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call to President John Mahama while both leaders were in Kwahu for the Easter celebrations on April 4, 2026.

President John Mahama and former President Nana Akufo-Addo meet at the 2026 Kwahu Easter celebration on April 4. Photo source: Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

The meeting took place as President Mahama participated in activities surrounding the Kwahu Business Forum, a key event held alongside the enclave's annual Easter festivities.

Akufo-Addo, who shared news of the visit on social media, described it as part of his longstanding Easter tradition in Kwahu and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to meet the sitting president during the celebrations.

The encounter offered a moment of cordial engagement between the two leaders at one of Ghana's most prominent festive and business gatherings.

See Akufo-Addo's Facebook post below:

One of the standout moments of the Mahama/Akufo-Addo encounter was their handshake.

The two leaders looked hearty as they held each other's hands in greeting.

Apart from the excitement in their greeting, the two also seemed to have touched foreheads in a friendly traditional exchange.

See the YouTube video below:

What does Akufo-Addo, Mahama headbutt greeting mean?

The foreheads greeting is a symbolic and respectful gesture usually used to express connection, peace, and shared humanity.

While the conventional way of exchanging pleasantries in such settings is by a handshake, the forehead greeting is also a way of showing utmost respect and reverence

In June 2024, then US President Joe Biden used a similar gesture to greet the late Pope Francis at a G7 summit in Italy, which White House officials described as a 'very warm embrace'.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to Akufo-Addo and Mahama's forehead greeting

The video of Akufo-Addo and Mahama's meeting in Kwahu triggered massive reactions on social media.

Dominating the conversation was the forehead bump, as while some loved it, others wondered what it meant.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Owusu David said:

"Did you see the heads greeting 😮 meaning 🤷."

Adams Adams said:

"The head greeting for me..."

Benjamin Amakye said:

"Together we stand. Let's all help build our nation Ghana."

Gabriel Donne Wettoh

"I love this greeting, Head to Head."

Ayariga Peter Ayaabugri

"Why are they heading each other's heads as greetings?"

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh