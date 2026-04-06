Popular Ghanaian TikToker Juiscy Vibez has landed in serious trouble following a movie promo video, which has sparked nationwide attention

In the video, Juiscy discussed drama at the Flagstaff House, prompting many to think she was speaking about President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, until she clarified that it referenced a movie

Following her arrest and denial of bail, Juiscy’s friend has pleaded for forgiveness from President Mahama, stressing her family responsibilities and urging mercy amid the controversy

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One of Ghana’s most prominent TikTok personalities, Juiscy Vibez, is reportedly in serious trouble after being arrested and denied bail for over a week now.

TikTok star Juiscy Vibez faces arrest over controversial comments about Ghana's president and first lady in a movie promotion video. Image credit: juiscy_vibez/TikTok, JDMahama/X

Source: UGC

The arrest is said to be connected to a TikTok video in which she spoke about Ghana’s president and his wife.

In the TikTok video, Juiscy Vibez discussed issues of infidelity, suggesting that the first lady, like the president, sought personal satisfaction, and questioned why the president reacted with anger.

Many viewers initially assumed she was referring to President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama.

However, she clarified at the end of the video that she was referencing the movie For Love and Country, directed by top Ghanaian producer Shirley Frimpong Manso.

She said in the video:

"The drama that is going on at the Flagstaff House, go on YouTube and watch For Love and Country."

Watch the Facebook video below.

Juiscy Vibez's friend apologises to President Mahama

Following the arrest, a woman claiming to be a friend of Juiscy Vibez shared a video online, visibly emotional, appealing to authorities for leniency. She highlighted the TikToker’s personal responsibilities, including her children, and called for her release.

"She has kids at home. Please join me and plead on her behalf. Please release her. Where she is now is not good at all. Her husband is also not available. We are pleading, have mercy on her," the friend whose name was captured begged.

She directly addressed the President, John Dramani Mahama, urging forgiveness:

"H.E John Dramani Mahama, I am begging. I just don’t know what to say."

The case has already sparked widespread online discussion, with social media users closely following developments. Many are debating the fine line between freedom of expression and accountability, particularly on social media platforms in Ghana.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Akufo-Addo meets Mahama at Kwahu Easter celebration

Earlier, Former President Nana Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call to President John Mahama while both leaders were in Kwahu for the Easter celebrations on April 4, 2026.

President John Mahama and former President Nana Akufo-Addo meet at the 2026 Kwahu Easter celebration on April 4. Photo source: Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

The meeting took place as President Mahama participated in activities surrounding the Kwahu Business Forum, a key event held alongside the enclave's annual Easter festivities.

Akufo-Addo, who shared news of the visit on social media, described it as part of his longstanding Easter tradition in Kwahu and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to meet the sitting president during the celebrations.

The encounter offered a moment of cordial engagement between the two leaders at one of Ghana's most prominent festive and business gatherings.

See Akufo-Addo's Facebook post below:

One of the standout moments of the Mahama/Akufo-Addo encounter was their handshake.

The two leaders looked hearty as they held each other's hands in greeting.

Apart from the excitement in their greeting, the two also seemed to have touched foreheads in a friendly traditional exchange.

See the YouTube video below:

What does Akufo-Addo, Mahama headbutt greeting mean?

The foreheads greeting is a symbolic and respectful gesture usually used to express connection, peace, and shared humanity.

While the conventional way of exchanging pleasantries in such settings is by a handshake, the forehead greeting is also a way of showing utmost respect and reverence

In June 2024, then US President Joe Biden used a similar gesture to greet the late Pope Francis at a G7 summit in Italy, which White House officials described as a 'very warm embrace'.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Philadelphia Boys Choir sing for Mahama

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President John Mahama experienced a touching cultural moment in the United States after the Philadelphia Boys Choir performed the popular Ghanaian song Oye for him at a special event in Philadelphia.

The beautiful scene happened during Mahama’s visit to the US city, where he was honoured with the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia’s International Statesperson Award at a ceremony held at the Ritz-Carlton.

In a video that has started making the rounds online, the choir, dressed in their striking red blazers, stood behind the Ghanaian leader and delivered a spirited rendition of Oye, a song deeply loved by many Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh