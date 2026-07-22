A video of Yaytseslav Truhov confronting Kenyan woman Choice Kinoti over missing headphones circulated online, reigniting interest in their controversial past

Choice Kinoti emptied her bag to prove her innocence during the tense exchange, breaking down in tears as Truhov pressed the accusation

Choice Kinoti confirmed the footage was filmed months ago when she was still with Truhov, clarifying it was not a recent recording

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A video of Russian national Yaytseslav Truhov confronting Kenyan woman Choice Kinoti over a missing pair of headphones has resurfaced online, pulling one of Kenya's most talked-about internet sagas back into the spotlight.

In the clip, Truhov accused Choice of taking his headphones, claiming she had borrowed them that same morning.

Choice Kinoti addresses leaked videos of the viral Russian man, Yaytseslav Truhov, accusing her of theft. Photo: Choice Kinoti and Yaytseslav Truhov.

Source: Youtube

She denied it outright, going so far as to empty her bag in front of him as proof. Visibly distressed and in tears, she told him:

"This is so disappointing. Why would I steal when I can buy my own?" The confrontation ended with Truhov conceding he had likely left the headphones in the car.

Choice Kinoti clarifies timing of the leaked video

When the footage began making the rounds, speculation mounted that Choice and Truhov had reunited.

However , Kinoti told TUKO.co.ke that the video was recorded months earlier, during the period she was in a relationship with him.

She suggested Truhov had started releasing older footage again, a pattern he had displayed before, and asked the public not to read anything into when the clip appeared.

She added that she is currently doing well.

Who Is Yaytseslav Truhov?

Vladislav Liukov, known online as Yaytseslav Truhov, is a 36-year-old Russian man who attracted widespread condemnation after allegedly using Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses to secretly record women in Kenya, Ghana and other countries.

His approach reportedly involved befriending women in public spaces, exchanging numbers and sometimes inviting them back to his apartment, all while continuing to film without their knowledge.

The footage was distributed on TikTok and YouTube, with longer recordings allegedly sold through a private Telegram channel for a fee.

Kenyan and Ghanaian authorities were reported to have sought accountability, though Truhov was said to have kept posting content before eventually departing.

Choice became one of the most recognised women tied to Truhov after a video of her washing his laundry spread widely.

She later disclosed she had genuinely believed the two were in a relationship and that he had promised to bring her to Russia.

The fallout from the viral content was severe: she said it damaged her marriage, with her partner threatening to leave her.

She also publicly addressed speculation about her HIV status, saying the two had always practised safety.

Another Russian man records ladies in Kenya

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a viral video had shown another Russian man approaching and filming a woman at Garden City in Nairobi without her knowledge

The man, who goes by the handle @slaythailandasia, used Meta smart glasses designed to record discreetly while posing as ordinary eyewear.

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Source: YEN.com.gh