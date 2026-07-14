EFCC arraigned Ski Hi-Entertainment CEO Ifeanyichukwu Ogbu before an Enugu court over three dud cheques worth N16.8 million

The anti-graft agency said the cheques bounced due to insufficient funds after Ogbu booked hotel rooms for three football clubs

Ogbu pleaded not guilty as Justice Vincent Ezeugwu adjourned the case to July 16, 2026, for a bail hearing

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The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned the chief executive officer of Ski Hi-Entertainment, Ifeanyichukwu Ogbu, before an Enugu State High Court over alleged issuance of dud cheques totaling about N16.8 million.

Ski Hi-Entertainment CEO Arraigned Before Court Over GH₵139,440 Fraud

Source: Getty Images

The Enugu Zonal Directorate of the EFCC brought Ogbu before Justice Vincent C. Ezeugwu on a three-count charge bordering on the issuance of dishonoured Zenith Bank cheques with alleged intent to defraud. The anti-graft agency alleged that Ogbu, trading under the name and style of Ski Hi-Entertainment, issued three cheques valued at N16,847,000, which were returned unpaid due to insufficient funds in the account on which they were drawn.

EFCC Head of Media and Publicity Dele Oyewale said in a statement that one of the counts alleged Ogbu issued a cheque dated Aug. 9, 2024, in the sum of N5,530,000, which was dishonoured upon presentation within three months, contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, Cap D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. Ogbu pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him in court.

According to the EFCC, the case arose from a petition by Ski Hi-Entertainment’s sales/front office manager, Oby Onwuakor, who alleged that Ogbu made hotel reservations for members of three Nigerian Premier Football League clubs, accruing a total bill of N17,424,600. The petition stated that Ogbu paid N1 million and issued three cheques for the balance, which were all allegedly dishonoured.

Following the plea, EFCC counsel Michael Ikechukwu Ani asked the court for a trial date and for Ogbu’s remand in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Enugu. Justice Ezeugwu adjourned the matter to July 16, 2026, for hearing of the bail application and released the defendant to his counsel, with an order that he be produced in court on the next adjourned date.

The Facebook post with details is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh