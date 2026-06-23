The EFCC has arrested Goodben Global Travels and Tour Limited CEO Chukwujindu Goodness Nchekwube and suspected fraudster Rogers Oluwaseyi Eruku over alleged N68m visa fraud

The two suspects allegedly defrauded 24 victims under the pretence of processing work visas to various countries, with some victims receiving forged visa documents

Both suspects are set to be charged to court once investigations are concluded, the EFCC announced on June 22, 2026

Businesswoman Chukwujindu Goodness Nchekwube, Chief Executive Officer of Goodben Global Travels and Tour Limited, has been arrested by Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC arrests Goodben Global Travels and Tour Limited CEO Chukwujindu Goodness Nchekwube and one other for allegedly defrauding victims in a visa deal. Image credit: Getty Images, EFCC

Source: Facebook

The travel and tour business owner and an accomplice identified as Rogers Oluwaseyi Eruku, also known as Bakary Rogers Yanni, were arrested allegedly defrauding 24 victims of N68,020,000 (GH₵557,771) under the guise of processing work visas.

In a statement released on social media on Monday, June 22, 2026, the EFCC said they had commenced investigations into the two individuals and effected their arrests after receiving two separate complaints from alleged victims of the duo.

The first petitioner, James Ikechukwu, alleged that Nchekwube approached him and presented herself as a visa consultant capable of securing work visas to desired destinations through her company. Between September 2024 and December 2025, Ikechukwu said he contracted Goodben Global Travels and Tour Limited to process visas for 20 clients, transferring N57,620,000 to the company's accounts.

According to the complainant, the businessman failed to make good on the promise after receiving the funds, and when the documents were later later, they were found to be forged.

During investigations, Nchekwube claimed she had passed the funds to Eruku, who had presented himself as capable of procuring visas to any part of the world, and that the fake documents were his doing.

A separate petitioner, Oranezi David Chinedu, alleged that Eruku had, in May 2024, offered to procure work visas for him and three friends to Ireland and other countries. According to Chinedu, Eruku collected a total of N10,400,000 for the purpose, only to hand over forged documents.

The EFCC confirmed that investigations into the matter continues and that the suspects are expected to be arraigned before the court once concuded.

The Facebook post shared by the EFCC the arrest is below.

EOCO declares businessman wanted

The EFCC's counterpart in Ghana, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), recently grabbed headlines after declaring a businessman wanted for fraud.

In a June 16, 2026 statement, EOCO said the wanted individual had engaged in investment fraud but shared no further details.

The agency implored Ghanaians who have any information about the wanted individual to contact them or the nearest police station to make a report.

Despite the EOCO's sparse notice, reports emerged on social media indicating that the accused had been facing accusations of scamming individuals for close to a decade.

In a Twitter post, a user shared screenshots received from individuals who had allegedly dealt with the fugitive and ended up losing huge sums of money.

Joseph Owusu Badu was described as a popular socialite known for his social media exploits and flaunting large sums of cash which were apparently fake but designed to lure his victims into a false sense of security when dealing with him.

The EOCO's Twitter post announcing the search for businessman Joseph Owusu Badu is below.

Ghanaian businessman Joseph Owusu Badu is declared wanted for alleged investment fraud by the Raymond Archer-led EOCO. Image credit: @vennicensem, NDCWeb/Facebook

Source: Twitter

EFCC arrests fraudster for US extradition

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the EFCC arrested a suspected Nigerian fraudster, Osondu Igwilo, for onward extradition to the United States.

The agency arrested Igwilo in Lagos in March 2022 alongside three other individuals and announced his extradition on June 16.

Source: YEN.com.gh