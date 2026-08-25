An autopsy conducted at Lee Funeral Home confirmed the cause of death of KCB Bank Group's Head of Data Protection, Rosemary Chemutai Koech Kimwatu

The 40-year-old lawyer and mother of four was found dead at her home in Ngong, Kajiado County, on Friday, August 21, 2026

Family members told police Koech had been quietly battling serious personal difficulties in the weeks before her passing

Rosemary Chemutai Koech Kimwatu, the Head of Data Protection at KCB Bank Group, died at her residence in Ngong, Kajiado County; an autopsy carried out at Lee Funeral Home has confirmed.

Autopsy confirms Rosemary Chemutai Koech Kimwatu, KCB Bank Group's Head of Data Protection, died amid personal struggles. Image credit: CIO Africa

Source: UGC

Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor performed the post-mortem examination with police officers and detectives in attendance as investigators work to establish the full circumstances of her death.

The 40-year-old lawyer and mother of four was found dead on the morning of Friday, August 21, 2026, at her home along Kaiyet Close in Ole Nairi, Ngong.

A caretaker told police that relatives had become alarmed after she failed to answer phone calls or respond to knocking at her bedroom door. When they forced the door open, they found her hanging from a window grill.

The pressures Rosemary Chemutai Koech carried quietly

Investigators processed the scene and confirmed that no note was found. Statements from family members to police described a woman bearing significant personal burdens that were not visible to the outside world.

Those close to her indicated she had been enduring a prolonged and painful period in her marriage while simultaneously struggling under the weight of substantial loan repayments.

Koech was a respected professional, widely recognised within Kenya's fintech, digital rights and public policy circles.

She joined KCB Bank Group as Data Protection Officer in June 2022 before being elevated to Head of Data Protection in June 2023, placing her at the centre of one of East Africa's most prominent financial institutions.

The X post below features the alleged autopsy report on the late fintech guru, Rosemary Chemutai Koech Kimwatu.

React to Rosemary Chemutai Koech's passing

News of her death prompted an outpouring of grief and reflection across social media, with many calling for greater awareness around mental health in corporate settings.

@omusongora wrote:

"Condolences to the family. I think it's time we start talking about the mental health status of 'corporate employees and Employers'. Besides the glamour, pomp, and status attached to corporates lies deep struggles with mental health, depression and [Expletive]."

@RobertKenO shared:

"Something needs to be done or said on the effect of loans on most corporate employees and especially bankers. Corporate jobs give access to unending loans, and most senior employees are silently drowning in them. It's a huge problem."

@AdonisOchuoga shared:

"The fact that I knew her hurts a little. We got to talk on many policies. We were even working something on the background for Hekopay but well. Maybe now she's in a better place."

@lolaaHettyy wrote:

"Aki woiya hiyo statement 'prolonged financial strain linked to servicing heavy loans' sent chills down my spine! Avoid loans at all costs!"

Kwadwo Dickson breaks silence on Kessben’s death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Media personality Kwadwo Dickson publicly addressed the death of Ghanaian business mogul Stephen Kwabena Boateng, widely known as Kessben, sharing that he struggled to accept the news when it first emerged.

Speaking in a video shared on social media on August 20, 2026, Kwadwo Dickson indicated that the reports initially struck him as unbelievable.

Rather than accept what was circulating online, he said he chose to verify the information himself by reaching out to confirm the truth of the matter.

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Source: YEN.com.gh