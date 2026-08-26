Sarah Adwoa Safo has shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

The message comes just weeks after a public dispute over her father's funeral and burial arrangements

Her brother, Akofena, marked the occasion separately with a donation exercise at their father's birthplace

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Former Member of Parliament and daughter of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her father.

Adwoa Safo shares a heartfelt birthday tribute to her late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka. Image credit: Adwoa Safo.

Source: UGC

Apostle Kantanka would have turned 78 on this date, having been born on August 26, 1948.

The celebrated Ghanaian industrialist, inventor, and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission passed away in September 2025, at the age of 77.

His death was followed by a public and often tense dispute among his children over how his funeral should be organised, culminating in a High Court injunction that sought to block Adwoa Safo from proceeding with the burial.

She went ahead with the funeral regardless in July 2026, a decision that has continued to shape conversations within the family in the weeks since.

Adwoa Safo celebrates Kantanka's birthday

As part of activities marking the birthday, Akofena, Adwoa Safo's brother and current leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission, led a separate donation exercise to Asumaja, their father's birthplace.

More than 500 pieces of clothing were distributed to residents during the visit, with Akofena personally presenting items to elderly members of the community.

His wife, Zainab Safo, also drew attention during the event, marking one of her more visible public appearances since the family's funeral dispute began.

Adwoa Safo has now taken to social media to share her own tribute to their father, marking the occasion in her own way.

In the post, she reflected on what her father's birthdays traditionally meant to their family, writing:

"Today, and for the first time in our lives, we are commemorating your birthday without the joy of spending it with you. Our heart aches and we are thinking of you and missing you more than ever."

She went on to describe the values he stood for throughout his life, adding:

"We choose to Celebrate your Remarkable, Impactful and Exemplary Life. In our lifetime, we will Honor and Celebrate you for all you stood for. We will celebrate your Service and Devotion to humanity."

The Instagram post in which Adwoa Safo shares her tribute to her late father is below.

Family reflects on lessons since Kantanka's passing

The tribute comes at a time when both siblings appear to be processing their father's passing in different, though connected, ways.

Akofena himself previously addressed the wider family tension directly, explaining that inexperience in burying a parent had contributed to some of the difficult choices made in the aftermath of their father's death.

He described himself and his siblings as "still kids" who were "still learning" how to navigate such a significant loss, a sentiment that echoes through Adwoa Safo's own reflective tribute shared on her father's birthday.

Kantanka's final resting place surfaces online

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Apostle Kantanka's reported final resting place surfaced online, with his signature colourful ceremonial chair positioned prominently at the burial site.

The surroundings were decorated with flowers, traditional items, and red carpets, giving the location a ceremonial appearance that recalled some of his most memorable public moments.

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Source: YEN.com.gh