Ammonia the Historian: Veteran Radio Personality's Last Public Appearance Before Death Emerges
- Ghanaian sports historian Richard Darko, known as Ammonia the Historian, made his final public appearance on Nhyira FM on October 7, 2026
- During the interview, Darko discussed Ghana's struggles against AFCON minnows and revisited Asante Kotoko's loss to ASEC Mimosas 32 years prior
- His death was announced by broadcaster Sirr Joe on Facebook on October 15, 2026, sparking grief among Ghanaian football fans
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Ghanaian sports historian Richard Darko, popularly known as Ammonia the Historian, has had his last public appearance before his death emerge following the tragic news.
Ammonia's final known public appearance was on October 7, 2026, when he granted an interview on Nhyira FM and shared his views on several football-related issues.
Ammonia the Historian's final appearance on Nhyira FM
During the interview, the renowned sports personality discussed why Ghana has historically struggled against minnows in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, an issue that has continued to generate debate among football fans.
He also revisited a significant moment in Ghanaian club football, discussing the 32 years since Ivorian club ASEC Mimosas defeated Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.
The interview has drawn renewed attention following reports of his death, which was announced by popular Ghanaian broadcaster Sirr Joe on Facebook on Thursday, October 15, 2026.
Ammonia the Historian's career as a radio personality
Ammonia the Historian was widely known for his extensive knowledge of football history and his ability to discuss past matches, teams and developments in the sport. His expertise earned him recognition among Ghanaian sports fans, particularly in the Ashanti Region.
Throughout his career, he worked with prominent radio stations, including Nhyira FM and Angel FM Kumasi, where he shared his opinions on football and other sporting matters.
His nickname, Ammonia the Historian, reflected his passion for the history of the game and made him a recognisable personality among radio audiences.
Reports also indicate that Darko had recently returned to Ghana from Canada, with sources suggesting that he intended to focus on his farming interests.
His reported death has sparked sadness among Ghanaians on social media, with some expressing disbelief over the news and recalling that he had appeared on a radio programme just days earlier.
The October 7 interview has consequently become a significant point of reference for those looking back at his final known public engagements before news of his death emerged.
The Facebook post of Ammonia's last public appearance is below.
Ahafo Ano DCE's last appearance before death
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Abubakar Sedik’s final public appearances before his death, including a stakeholder meeting in Kumasi and a site inspection in Mankranso.
Sedik reportedly began experiencing body pains after returning from Kumasi on the day he died. His final documented site inspection involved a disputed market project, where he said a nearby classroom block would be redesigned rather than demolished.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh