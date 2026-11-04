A graphic circulating online highlights five notable unbeaten streaks that Jose Mourinho has ended across his managerial career

AEK Athens' 12-game home unbeaten run is the latest record to fall, following Real Madrid's victory over the Greek side

The list also includes Barcelona's remarkable 17-month unbeaten spell, Inter Milan's six-month run and AS Roma's five-month streak

Jose Mourinho's career record of ending impressive unbeaten runs has been thrust back into the spotlight following Real Madrid's comeback win over AEK Athens, with a graphic circulating online identifying five notable streaks the Portuguese manager has brought to a halt.

The achievement was highlighted after AEK Athens' 12-match home unbeaten run came to an end against Madrid, the latest in a series of such records associated with the veteran tactician across different clubs and competitions.

Jose Mourinho set five unbeaten-run records as Real Madrid defeated AEK Athens on November 4, 2026, in the Champions League. Photo by Adam Pretty - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho's record against unbeaten teams

According to TNT Sports, the sequence began on September 8 when Mourinho's Madrid side defeated Inter Milan 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu, ending the Italian club's six-month unbeaten run.

On October 14, Roma became the next victim as Madrid produced a remarkable comeback to win 4-3 at the Stadio Olimpico, bringing their five-month unbeaten streak to an end.

Watch highlights of Madrid's win over Roma, as shared on YouTube:

Barcelona's 17-month run was arguably the most impressive record on the list. Their unbeaten spell ended on October 25 when Kylian Mbappe delivered the decisive blow in El Clásico.

Mourinho's side also ended Racing Santander's three-month unbeaten home run in La Liga with a 3-0 victory, highlighted by a spectacular strike from Yan Diomande.

Watch Madrid's victory over Santander, as shared on YouTube:

AEK's 12-game home sequence was the latest to fall, with Madrid completing another comeback to claim all three points.

A manager accustomed to big occasions

Mourinho's history of delivering in high-pressure matches stretches back to his successful spells at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

His greatest club achievement came in 2010, when he guided Inter to a historic treble, winning Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.

Watch Inter's road to victory in 2010, as shared on YouTube:

The latest run reinforces his reputation for preparing teams to overcome difficult opponents, particularly those enjoying sustained periods of success.

King Ajor makes Vinicius observation

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian football personality King Ajor had urged Jose Mourinho to drop Vinicius Junior, arguing that Real Madrid’s attack looked sharper without the Brazilian in the starting line-up.

He also claimed Kylian Mbappe was more dangerous with Yan Diomande on the left flank, a change he believes has improved the team’s overall attacking rhythm.

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Source: YEN.com.gh