A video from Javits Frimpong's burial in New York shows an excavator being used to cover the grave of the 15-year-old Ghanaian student

The teenager was laid to rest at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla on Friday, November 20, 2026, following an emotional funeral service in the Bronx

Javits was shot dead while walking to school on October 29, 2026, just a year after moving from Ghana to the United States to pursue his education

A video showing the final burial of 15-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Frimpong, who was shot dead in the United States, has emerged following his funeral in New York.

Final goodbye to Javits Frimpong as video of his burial at New York cemetery emerges. Image credit: Dunkwa TV

Source: UGC

The teenager was laid to rest at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla on Friday, November 20, 2026, after a funeral service attended by family members, friends, community leaders and several prominent personalities.

Footage from the cemetery captures a yellow excavator being used to fill the grave with soil during the final stages of the burial.

The machine can be seen moving soil into the grave, marking the final moments of the burial of the young Ghanaian whose life ended tragically.

Javits Frimpong's emotional funeral

Before his burial, a funeral service was held at New Covenant Christian Ministries in the Bronx, where mourners gathered to pay their last respects.

New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani attended the ceremony alongside renowned civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump.

Javits' parents, Thomas Frimpong and Doris Adu Gyamfi, also paid emotional tributes to their son, reflecting on his ambitions and the future they had hoped to see him enjoy.

Watch the X video below:

His mother travelled from Ghana to the United States after receiving an emergency visa that enabled her to attend the funeral.

The teenager had dreams of becoming a medical doctor and was pursuing his education at DreamYard Preparatory School before his death.

Investigation into Javits Frimpong's death

Javits was shot on October 29, 2026, while walking to school in the Claremont neighbourhood of the Bronx.

He had relocated from Ghana to New York in 2025 to join his father and pursue better educational opportunities.

The shooting brought his young life to an abrupt end and prompted calls for justice from his family and members of the Ghanaian community.

New York police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the killing. The teenager has been charged with murder and is expected to be tried as an adult.

Authorities are still searching for two other suspects believed to have been involved in the incident.

Suspect in Javits Frimpong death to be tried as an adult

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a judge in New York had ruled that the 17-year-old suspect charged in connection with the death of 15-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Frimpong would be tried as an adult.

The suspect will be prosecuted under the adult criminal justice system but will retain certain age-related protections under New York's Raise the Age law.

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Source: YEN.com.gh