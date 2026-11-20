The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the country over the weekend

The power distributor published a notice on November 20, confirming the planned outages expected to affect several communities

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance work in the Western Region that will cause temporary power interruptions in operational areas from November 21.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the country over the weekend. Credit: ECG

Source: Facebook

The power distributor issued a notice on November 20 announcing the planned maintenance.

In a Facebook notice, the power distributor said power will generally be out for some five hours in the affected areas

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

Ahead of the cuts, the company also announced that there has been an emergency outage to replace emergency cables at Ridge.

This exercise led to a three-hour power cut in the area on November 20.

Source: YEN.com.gh