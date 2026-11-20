Dumsor: ECG Announces Parts of Ghana to Suffer Maintenance Power Cuts Over the Weekend
- The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the country over the weekend
- The power distributor published a notice on November 20, confirming the planned outages expected to affect several communities
- The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance work in the Western Region that will cause temporary power interruptions in operational areas from November 21.
The power distributor issued a notice on November 20 announcing the planned maintenance.
In a Facebook notice, the power distributor said power will generally be out for some five hours in the affected areas
The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.
Ahead of the cuts, the company also announced that there has been an emergency outage to replace emergency cables at Ridge.
This exercise led to a three-hour power cut in the area on November 20.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.