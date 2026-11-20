CNET ran 120 hours of combined testing on 32 smartphones to rank the best battery performers of 2026

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max topped the stress test, losing just 1% battery over 45 minutes of intensive use

Foldable phones powered by silicon-carbon batteries and budget Motorola handsets also broke into the top 10

CNET has completed its most extensive smartphone battery test to date, putting 32 handsets through 120 hours of combined trials to identify which devices last longest on a single charge in 2026.

CNET tests show smartphones with the longest battery life. Photo: Patrick Holland/CNET, Forbes

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Each phone underwent two separate evaluations, both starting at a full charge. The first was a 45-minute stress test combining video streaming, gaming, video calls and social media browsing.

The second was a three-hour video streaming session at full screen brightness. Phones were ranked by how much battery percentage remained after each test.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leads the Field

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max delivered the strongest result in the stress test, retaining 99% of its charge after 45 minutes of heavy use. CNET linked the result to a larger battery capacity relative to the 2025 iPhone 17 Pro Max, alongside efficiency improvements from the Apple A20 Pro chip and iOS 27 software optimisations. In the three-hour streaming test, the iPhone 18 Pro edged ahead, dropping only 6%.

Apple's new foldable, the iPhone Duo, matched the iPhone 18 Pro Max in the stress test with an identical 1% drop. Google's Pixel 11 Pro XL came third, losing 3%, a marked improvement over the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which shed 7% under the same conditions.

When CNET averaged scores across brands that had multiple models tested, Apple ranked first overall for the second year running. OnePlus placed second, though the company has since confirmed it will stop launching phones in the United States after the OnePlus 15 series.

Budget Phones and Foldables Punch Above Their Weight

Foldable devices using silicon-carbon batteries, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and two Motorola Razr models, also performed strongly. Silicon-carbon cells pack more energy into the same physical space, and CNET noted the technology is still relatively uncommon but spreading across the industry.

Two more affordable Motorola handsets, the Moto G Stylus (2026) at USD 500 and the Edge (2026) at USD 600, both reached the top 10 without silicon-carbon batteries. CNET suggested their less demanding screens and processors helped them compete with pricier flagships.

The results also challenged a common assumption: several phones with smaller stated battery capacities outlasted rivals carrying larger cells, pointing to the outsized role of software and processor efficiency in real-world endurance.

How to Read Battery Specifications

Osei Asibey, a technician and phone dealer, explained to YEN.com.gh that battery performance is best understood through three figures: mAh, watt-hours and charging wattage.

"The mAh rating will show you how much electric charge a battery can hold. The Wh estimates the battery's total stored energy by accounting for voltage, which makes it a more complete measure for comparing batteries. The charging wattage tells you how quickly a phone can recharge with a compatible charger and cable. But the thing to know is that higher wattage does not mean greater battery capacity, because charging speed also depends on temperature, battery level and the phone's charging system," he said.

10 phones with batteries that last all day

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about 10 phones with 5000mAh batteries, comparing options across different price ranges and explaining why capacity alone does not determine how long a phone lasts.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 led the roundup after independent testing found it could handle a full day of intensive use without a top-up. But even a large battery can drain quickly with heavy gaming, high screen brightness or a weak network signal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh