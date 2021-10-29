Ghanaian media personality, Ameyaw Debrah, has commented on the fight between Shatta Wale and Blakk Rasta

Shatta Wale and Blakk Rasta do not see eye to eye and have publicly made hot remarks about each other

Ameyaw has addressed their issue from the perspective of an industry person

Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has commented on the long-standing feud between Shatta Wale and broadcaster Blakk Rasta.

Blakk Rasta had expressed disappointment in the Ghana Police for remanding Shatta Wale for only “one week”.

He said Shatta Wale deserved not less than three months on remand, giving reasons for this.

This led to many people concluding that Blakk Rasta must be hating Shatta Wale to make such a comment.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw said claims that Blakk Rasta hates Shatta Wale are too extreme.

He noted that even though the two entertainment personalities might not be seeing eye to eye, it doesn’t mean that they hate each other.

However, he noted that Blakk Rasta is known to be one who speaks his mind without fear, therefore, it also cannot be said that he made his remarks for a publicity stunt.

Source: Yen