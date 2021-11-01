Singer Fameye has been made a chief in his hometown, Wassa, in the Western Region

He will serve under the stool name Nana Wassa Nyankonton

Fameye is excited about his new role and has thanked the kingsmen

Many people have reacted to this and have congratulated the musician

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian musician, Fameye, has been enstooled as chief in his hometown, Bogoso, in the Western Region.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fameye shared seven beautiful photos of him on his throne as well as other photos with some traditional leaders.

He will serve as chief under the stool name Nana Wassa Nyankoton.

A collage of Fameye. In the middle is one of the photos from his enstoolment. Photo credit: @fameye_music/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In his action, the musician expressed gratitude to the paramount chief, Nana Sompre II, and his elders for the recognition.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Reaction

Fameyeh’s post has triggered massive reactions from fans with many congratulating him.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

yesghanaonline: “Congratulations Champ.”

iammzgee: “Congratulations.”

gyakie_: “King!!! take me Do!”

amerado_burner: “Congratulations.”

lordpaper_: “Congrats bro.”

chief.tulenkey: “Congrats bro, Destined for greatness.”

she_loves_stonebwoyb: "We will sell all the lands. Congratulations kind soul"

ghdopenation: "Congrats Nana."

comedianwaris: "Congratulations."

sammybaahflex: "Super congratulations."

j.derobie: "Kingggg."

gunvoriliran: "pleasant."

Fameye cuts off Dreadlocks

Earlier, Fameye, stunned his fans with his new looks after cutting off his dreadlocks.

The singer looks so different in his new look and it would take one to watch the photos twice or more to be sure it is him.

He indicated that sometimes, one needs to accept defeat in order to gain power.

Source: Yen.com.gh