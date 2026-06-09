NPP-aligned TikTokers Fante Comedy and Yayra Abiwu, known as AY, were reportedly rearrested by Ghana Police and taken to CID headquarters on June 9, 2026

The duo had originally been arrested in August 2025 over a TikTok video allegedly containing death threats against President Mahama and his wife, Lordina

NPP communicator Awal Mohammed condemned the rearrest as a rights violation in a viral Facebook post that sparked heated online reactions

Two New Patriotic Party (NPP) aligned TikTokers, Fante Comedy and Yayra Abiwu, also known as AY, have reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

Two prominent NPP activists, Fante Comedy and AY, are reportedly rearrested by the Ghana Police Service on June 9, 2026. Image credit: @dailywatchtvonline, AwalMohammed/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Renowned NPP communicator, Awal Mohammed, reported that the duo were rearrested by authorities on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, immediately after being discharged by the Accra Circuit Court.

Why were Fante Comedy and AY arrested?

The popular NPP activists were picked up on August 12, 2025, following alleged threatening comments made on TikTok while discussing the Obuasi helicopter crash.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the arrest forms part of their investigation into the viral TikTok video, which allegedly contained death threats against President Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama.

On August 18, Fante Comedy was released on bail after meeting all conditions.

The case against them continued and was reportedly dismissed on June 9 for reasons yet to be disclosed.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Fante Comedy and AY's August 2025 arrest.

Fante Comedy and AY rearrested

According to the NPP’s Awal Mohammed, soon after being discharged, the police arrested Fante Comedy and AY again and transported them to the Police CID headquarters at Ridge in Accra.

Awal Mohammed expressed disgust at the development, framing it as a violation of the duo’s rights.

“Fante Comedy and AY have been re-arrested and taken to the CID Headquarters shortly after the Accra Circuit court discharged them earlier this morning. How did we get here?” he wrote.

The police are yet to officially comment on the development, but the two activists are expected to be hit with fresh charges.

The Facebook post shared by Awal Mohammed reporting Fante Comedy and AY’s alleged rearrest is below.

Reactions to Fante Comedy and AY’s arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the report of Fante Comedy and AY being rearrested by police in Accra.

Emeraldia McEwan said:

"Every day arrest? Hmmm."

Opanin Shaibu Rufai wrote:

"You have not seen anything yet. You yourself try something, and you will see something small."

Kofi Andoh commented:

"You always ask, 'How did we get here?' Ask them What took them there?' Their mouths, mana...what else?"

NPP-aligned TikToker Mahama Aminat, also known as Bawumia Ba, is arrested for making alleged threatening comments against President John Mahama. Image credit: JohnDramaniMahama, GhanaPoliceService

Source: Facebook

NPP TikToker Bawumia Ba arrested

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a popular NPP-aligned content creator, Mahama Aminat, also known as Akosua Serwaa Minat and Bawumia Ba on TikTok, was arrested by the Ghana Police Service on May 21, 2026.

In a statement addressing the development, authorities accused the TikToker and political commentator of allegedly threatening the life of President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama.

Source: YEN.com.gh