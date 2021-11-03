Bhadext Cona has released the music video for her song Bolga on social media

The video however has the same theme and feel like the video for Kuami Eugene's Bunker

The Bolga hitmaker earlier claimed the Angela hitmaker had 'stolen' her song and made it his own

Burgeoning Ghanaian female singer, Comfort Sticking known by the stage name Bhadext Cona, has given Kuami Eugene an alleged 'taste of his own scheme' in her latest video.

The Bolga hitmaker who recently released the official music video for their song appeared to have taken inspiration from Kuami Eugene's Bunker video released weeks ago.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, both music videos were made into a collage and showed great similarities.

Bhadext Cona and Kuami Eugene.

Source: Instagram

There were some slight differences in Bhadext Cona's video as against that of Kuami Eugene's but it was clear that there was a clear case of 'copying'.

Kuami Eugene's Bunker video was released some 3 weeks ago and it is flying high on YouTube where it has garnered over 1.3 million views aside reactions and comments.

Bhadext Cona's Bolga video however was released days ago and had the same concept of that of the Walahi crooner's video.

The back and forth followers allegations made by Bhadext Cona that Kuami Eugene had scooped her Bolga song and made turned it into his Bunker.

The burgeoning singer was heard on many shows and interviews claiming she released her song first only for her to notice Eugene had allegedly sampled it and had already dropped the song.

